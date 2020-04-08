The fears of high school spring sports coaches and athletes were confirmed Tuesday when the spring sports season was canceled, ending their chance to play this season.
“We are not able to predict when it will be safe to resume spring sports, nor are we able to assure if any of our communities would be able to host any of our events,” the Wyoming High School Activities Association said in a statement.
“We also understand the overwhelming disappointment this decision is for our student athletes, especially our seniors. … Please realize that our highest priority, as always, is ensuring the health and safety of our students, schools and communities during this challenging time,” it said.
The decision affects many athletes, coaches, officials, fans and parents, but the focus of many was on the seniors, who won’t have a chance to compete and bring together all of the skills they have been working on for years.
“It’s kind of sad to hear that everything that you’ve been working up to since you came into high school is going away now,” said Levi Rau, a senior who plays soccer for Thunder Basin High School. “I don’t know, I really don’t have any words. I’m just really upset about it.”
Rau is one of two seniors on the Bolts’ team. He still wants to play soccer in college, he said, but not having a final season to impress coaches may hurt his chances.
Campbell County High School girls soccer coach Stephanie Stuber hoped for some type of season, even just a few games, to give to her 2020 seniors.
“I just have such a heavy heart for them, and I know that this is not what they were expecting. A lot of them would’ve been captains, and might have not been captains before, and lead their team,” Stuber said. “I just hope that they know that the practices and stuff that we did have, they already showed their spirit and their strength and their dedication.”
Stuber said she hopes to have some sort of game or recognition for the seniors if or when the pandemic begins to alleviate.
“Just this morning we were all talking to my coach, and she still had hope that we could have a couple of games squished in,” Alia Wooldridge, a CCHS senior soccer player, said Tuesday. “We’re all going to try to still get together this summer, but it’s not the same because you don’t get to play competitive games.”
The Thunder Basin girls soccer team will go into next year still the defending Class 4A champions, even though the Bolts never played a game this year.
Bolts coach Lyle Foster said his message to his players was to keep getting better for whenever they can get back on the pitch.
“As soon as things get to where we can associate ourselves again as a team, when that day happens, and it will happen, it’ll just make the game that much sweeter for us,” Foster said.
Payton McGrath, a senior TBHS soccer player who helped the Bolts to the state title last season, was looking forward to this season, knowing that the Bolts had a solid group coming back from last year and a bunch of talented freshmen coming in.
She also played basketball, and the state tournament was canceled the day of the first tournament game. The possibility of finishing her senior year with two state titles was dashed away in the last month.
“I kind of have been preparing myself, but it still sucks when we found out it’s actually official, just because I wanted to see my friends and my teammates and my coaches one last time,” McGrath said. “I’ve played with these girls, especially last year’s girls, since I was little, like U10 playing for Edge club soccer. So I’ve always played with them, and it’s kind of sad to think it’s actually over.”
Campbell County outdoor track and field coach Micah Christensen said he wasn’t shocked about the season ending, but he was staying optimistic through the suspensions.
The activities association initially suspended spring sports in mid-March through March 28. The suspension was continued until April 6, and then moved to April 20 following the continued school closures.
Christensen said this group of athletes looked poised to turn the corner for Camels track and field, after a couple of years of low athlete numbers when Thunder Basin was created. The team made a recent good showing at the indoor state track and field meet. Both the girls and boys Camels teams finished in the bottom three teams at the last two outdoor track and field state meets.
“This is kind of the group that didn’t have very many kids stick around, and I think they were going to start to see the fruits of their choices pay off,” Christensen said about the senior class that experienced a single high school in Gillette as freshmen. “They stuck around, worked hard and sacrificed for the program, did everything they were asked of. And they don’t get a chance to demonstrate that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.