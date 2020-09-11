All-state quarterback Graedyn Buell's only goal this year is to win a state championship for Cheyenne East.
He and the Thunderbirds (2-1) are one step closer after a 42-7 win over Campbell County High School (0-3) in Gillette Friday.
For the third straight game, the Camels dug themselves a hole they couldn't get out of in the first half, going down 28-0 halfway through the contest.
Cheyenne East started the contest with a three-yard touchdown pass from Buell. After a Campbell County fumble, the Thunderbirds capitalized with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Buell to make the game 14-0 going into the second quarter.
Buell added two more touchdown passes on a 36-yard pass and a 12-yard pass to make the score 28-0 going into halftime.
Buell added his fifth and final score of the contest on the first play of the second half with a 52-yard touchdown pass to put the Camels out of reach.
The Camels only offensive score came with four minutes left in the game on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Race to Ian Carter.
"Right now we have 50 dudes on varsity, and they all need to start drinking the Kool-Aid," CCHS head coach Andrew Rose said. "But we only have four cups.
"We have four guys that are absolutely pouring it on and attempting leadership and picking dudes up, but we get so quick to get our daubers down. We're so dang close and they don't even know it."
Race was 16-38 under center for 157 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Camels while adding 93 yards on the ground on 11 carries.
The Camels offensive line struggled against Cheyenne East, with Will Miller rushing for 10 yards on 14 carries.
"We just have to establish the running game early," Race said. "I think that would have been a pretty big momentum shift in the game."
Both Rose and Race agreed that the majority of the Camels' mistakes are mental, something that can be fixed throughout the course of the regular season.
"We just need to keep our heads up throughout the course of the game," Race said. "Not getting our daubers down like coach says. It's the mental game that's what is killing us right now."
The story of the night offensively was on the other sideline, with Buell tallying the five touchdowns on 13-18 passing for 267 yards and one interception.
"We watch a lot of film." Buell said. "We see what coverage is going to be there. It was great play-calling that put us in a great position."
The Thunderbirds came into the contest ranked No. 4 in WyoPrep's Coaches and Media Poll.
"I just want to win a state championship," Buell said.
The gameplan for the Camels was to try to limit Buell as much as possible, Race said.
"He's a great quarterback and anybody can attest to that," Race said. "We just tried to limit him and keep his options slim and to contain him."
The coaching staff tried to pressure Buell as much as possible while he was in the pocket while trusting the defensive backs in coverage.
"We had a few busted coverages," Rose said. "We have the talent it's just all in between their ears and they just don't believe it yet.
"And we want them to so bad because we love these kids and we see it. They just need to see it."
As for the Camels, CCHS will travel to Cheyenne South next week in hopes of earning that first win of the season.
"Every game's important and this is another game that's important," Rose said. "South and us are tied right now as far as conference play.
"If we don't start believing in the things that we can do and the things that we can control, even beating South isn't going to do much for us. We have to find momentum from not just winning a football game but momentum from buying in and fighting as a team and having fun playing football."
