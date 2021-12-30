The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team dropped its final game of the Hoop City Classic 67-66 in overtime to Brandon Valley on Thursday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Bolts had a slim 28-27 lead at halftime before both team's offenses had an impressive second half to send the game to overtime tied 56-56. Thunder Basin battled with the No. 2-ranked team in South Dakota's Class AA but ultimately fell by one point.
Junior Laney McCarty led the team with 20 points, followed by junior Joelie Spelts with 14, senior Gabby Mendoza with 12, junior Kinley Solem with 11 and sophomore Kambel Cox with five.
The Bolts ended the tournament 2-1 on the week after beating Mitchell 61-45 on Tuesday and Elk Point-Jefferson 61-39 on Wednesday. Thunder Basin moves to 6-3 through three weeks of preseason play.
Thunder Basin will take a two-week break before returning to the court next month. The Bolts will host Green River on Jan. 14 at TBHS.
