The Gillette College men’s basketball team came out of the gates firing in the Region IX tournament semifinals Friday night. It jumped out to a 13-4 lead, but then No. 15 Western Wyoming Community College came storming back to take control.
WWCC brought a 47-34 lead into the halftime break, and even though the Pronghorns charged back to within two points in the second half, the Mustangs pulled away again for the 87-74 win in Sterling, Colorado.
After the 13-4 run in the first five minutes of the game, the Mustangs outscored Gillette 43-21 for the remainder of the first half. Western clung to that double-digit lead until there was just over 11 minutes left in the second half.
Sophomore Mason Archambault nailed a 3-pointer to close the gap to 64-54 and that was the start of a 14-4 run. Isaac Mushila scored six points over the next five minutes and Teonta McKeithen and Jayden Coke both added two apiece during that stretch to get within two points at 68-66.
That was as close as the Pronghorns came, though. The Mustangs closed the game on a 19-8 run and ended Gillette’s hopes of a Region IX title with the 87-74 win.
Coke led the Pronghorns with 16 points, while Isaac Mushila finished with 13. Sophomore Bradley Akhile was the other Gillette player in double figures with 11.
As a team, the Pronghorns shot nearly 50% from the field, but couldn’t make enough stops. WWCC made 56% of its field goals and also converted on 24-of-29 free throw opportunities.
The loss drops Gillette College’s record to 25-6.
