Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.