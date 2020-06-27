The Gillette Roughriders will play in the championship of the 35th annual Hladky Memorial Tournament after an 11-5 win over Mitchell, South Dakota, on Saturday night.
The Roughriders were challenged early and found themselves playing from behind for just the second time since the tournament began Thursday.
“We weren’t great tonight, we were flat,” Gillette coach Nate Perleberg said. “It’s the semifinals and you've go to find a way to win, and we did, but we definitely didn’t make it easy for ourselves.
“Mentally, we just weren’t checked in. We looked tired and not all there. When you get to day five of games in a row it’s very taxing, and hopefully we bring everything we have left tomorrow.”
Sophomore Jason Fink got the start for the Roughriders, but struggled finding his command on the mound from the start. Fink walked six in his three innings of work while giving up five runs (three earned) on three hits.
“Jason (Fink) was just a little bit up in the zone tonight. You’re just going to have some of those games sometimes,” Perleberg said. “He’s had a great season, it was just one of those nights.”
The defense made some crucial mistakes behind Fink, but bounced back in time to secure the win for the Roughriders. Down 5-4 in the fourth inning, only their second time being down on the scoreboard in the tournament so far, the offense put up two runs followed by four more in the fifth inning.
The Roughriders never lost the lead again.
“I think it says a lot about our team and our team’s integrity,” said senior Tanner Richards, who had three RBIs. “Jason (Fink) has been great and he had a bad night and we were able to pick him up by getting the bats rolling and cleaning up some of those mistakes.”
This is the second meeting between the teams this month. The Roughriders beat Mitchell 14-3 less than two weeks ago.
The Roughriders defense and starting pitching had been the highlight of the tournament so far, but the team’s bullpen closed the game out after Fink’s departure.
Kaden Race, who struck out five of the six batters he faced in two innings of relief work, said the team just needs to stick with its approach and be consistent.
“Those days will happen to anybody, Jason (Fink) just had one of those days,” Race said. “I just went out there and did my job. We have enough pitching to get us through and everybody feels great.
“Tomorrow, I think we’ll play the way we’re used to playing."
Perleberg said it was the perfect time to use Race, as the Roughriders had just taken the lead back and he was motivated by a tough outing earlier in the week.
“You can never have enough pitching,” Perleberg said. “Race came out tonight with a lot of fire and that was the spark we needed from him.”
The Roughriders will play either the Colorado Ducks or Rapid City, South Dakota, for the championship at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
“We just need to come out with more energy and help out whoever is on the mound,” Richards said. “I think as a team we’re very confident in each other. (Along the entire) lineup, I have confidence in everybody that goes up there.”
Richards said it would also mean a lot to the veteran players to win the team’s only home tournament.
“Winning it here would be one of the best tournaments we’ve ever won. We have an older group and for us veterans this is the last tournament we’ll ever play in Gillette,” Richards said. “This would be how we would set the example that we don’t like to lose."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.