Top-ranked Bolts teams use preseason tournament to figure things out

The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls basketball teams went into the REMAX/Gillette Invite preseason tournament with the expectation of using the tournament to figure out an identity for the rest of the season.
Both team went into the season ranked in the top 2 of the WyoPrep.com coaches and media basketball rankings. The girls were ranked No. 2 while the boys were the unanimous No. 1 in Class 4A.
Each team played three games over the weekend, including matchups with Evanston, Scottsbluff of Nebraska and St. Thomas More of South Dakota.
Boys start season 2-1
Unlike most teams, the Bolt boys didn’t need to figure out a whole lot going into the season. Thunder Basin returned five seniors from last year’s state runner-up team, including all-state guards Deegan Williams and McKale Holte.
Holte started his senior year by dropping 32 points during a 76-33 win over Evanston on Thursday. Holte set a new school record with nine 3-pointers in the game, said coach Rory Williams.
Deegan led the Bolts with 24 points in a 67-39 win over Scottsbluff on Friday. Thunder Basin closed out the tournament with a 66-56 loss to St. Thomas More on Saturday.
The 2-1 start to the season wasn’t perfect, but coach Williams gave all the credit to the Cavaliers during Saturday’s loss. St. Thomas More started the game on a 9-2 run but Thunder Basin was able to come back within seven points late in the fourth quarter.
But the South Dakota powerhouse was able to close out the game at the free throw line to hand Thunder Basin its first loss of the season.
“I don’t think we played very well tonight,” coach Williams said after Saturday’s loss. “Last night we played really well against a really good Scottsbluff team so it was kind of just one of those nights. And those nights are unfortunately going to happen sometimes when we don’t shoot the ball very well and tonight our defense didn’t bail us out.”
Deegan led the Bolts against St. Thomas More with 28 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.
The whole point of playing in preseason tournaments is to figure out the best strategy to win going into conference play next month.
“I really like how we’re sharing the ball and we’re making the easy play,” coach Williams said. “We just have to worry about what we can do to do better and to play at our potential.
“Personnel wise, we are who we are. We just have to find our strengths and our weaknesses and work on both of them.”
Girls struggle to 1-2 start
The Thunder Basin girls team returned just one starter from last year after graduating seven seniors in the spring. This weekend was the first varsity action a big chunk of the team had seen in their careers.
Coach LeeAnn Cox, who’s going into her second year at TBHS, said the lack of experienced showed during the Bolts’ first three games of the year. But that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“We have a lot of girls that played JV last year and the speed of the game at this level is faster,” Cox said. “I don’t think I had them ready offensively and that’s on me. But we’re going to go back to work and they’ll get better because they’re going to grow.”
The Bolts started the weekend with a 42-18 win over Evanston on Thursday but dropped its last two games of the tournament. Thunder Basin lost 61-44 to Scottsbluff on Friday and 46-28 to to St. Thomas More on Saturday.
The Bolts will continue to work on shooting contested shots this week in practice, Cox said. Losing twice during the opening weekend is going to be a big motivational tool for Cox and her staff.
Losses aside, Cox is excited to see where the Bolts can go this year now that the season has started.
“One positive was that we started to figure out a rotation,” Cox said. “I feel like I have a better grasp on who I want with who and I think that they are very competitive kids and they’re starting to get a feel for what the speed of the game is.
“The experience is what we need. That’s why you have a preseason. We’re just going to grow from here.”
Both the Thunder Basin boys and girls will return to the court for the Flaming Gorge Tournament in Rock Springs and Green River. The Bolts will start the tournament Thursday night.
