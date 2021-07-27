The Post 42 American Legion baseball team took its first loss of the double-elimination Class AA state tournament 9-2 to Laramie on Tuesday night in Laramie.
Laramie got on the scoreboard first with an RBI fielder's choice in the top of the first inning but Gillette tied the game 1-1 in the bottom half of the inning. The Rangers plated two more runs to take a 3-1 lead before rallying for four more runs in the top of the fourth to go up 7-1.
In the top of the sixth, the Rangers scored its final two runs of the game on a wild pitch before closing out the game to win 9-2.
The loss moves Gillette to the elimination bracket where the Roughriders will face West No. 2 seed Evanston at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Laramie will play East No. 1 seed Cheyenne in the winner's bracket at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The road to the championship game became a lot tougher with the loss but a win over Evanston would keep the Roughriders hopes alive going into day four of the tournament Thursday.
For Roughriders updates, visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.