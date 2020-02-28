Campbell County High School wrestling returns to the Class 4A WHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Friday and Saturday in Casper after finishing last in 2019.
Dawsen Hayden is the only senior on the squad who competed at state last season. He scored most of the team points, winning two state matches last year.
“I’m just taking it as another tournament to go to,” Hayden said. “Just keep everything the same. That way, I don’t get in my nerves.”
Hayden was the top Camel wrestler at the regional tournament last weekend, finishing second at the 170-pound weight class. He decided to move up to 170 late this season. Last year, he competed at 152 pounds at state.
He said he doesn’t have to cut weight to wrestle at 170 and has a lot more strength at the weight, which feels more natural.
“The last couple of weeks, since he decided to go up to 170, I do feel like he’s been a little more relaxed and just letting himself have a little bit more fun,” Campbell County coach Clay Rodgers said.
Colter Rankin, a junior heavyweight, was third at the regional wrestling meet last weekend. He lost to a Sheridan wrestler, someone he beat twice earlier in the season, in an early round. But he won out from there to finish third.
“I think it’s just all mental, honestly. Don’t get down on myself and just push through it,” he said. “I can outlast most of them.”
Rankin heads to his first state tournament after he didn’t finish the full wrestling season last year.
“There’s definitely been ups and downs, but I think it’s been good,” Rankin said about his first full season.
Rankin said that he’d like to see a state match between himself and Thunder Basin senior Dalton McInerney, but he plans to wrestle every match the same.
Sophomore 106-pounder Colt Welsh made it to the state semifinals in the same weight class last year, but he was disqualified and scored no team points.
The Camels have two 106-pounders who have positive records this season in Welsh and freshman Darron Provost.
Lucas Hill, a sophomore at 132 pounds, was fourth at regionals last week, and sophomore 138-pounder Alex Eisenbraun won two matches at regionals and is another young wrestler to look for at state.
In the first year that Campbell County High School split its athletes with Thunder Basin High School, the wrestling program took four wrestlers to the state tournament. Last year, the Camels had 12, and this year they have 15 state qualifiers.
The Camels finished second to last at state in 2018 and last place with 11 points in 2019.
But the team continues to build positive momentum.
“It’s a big confidence builder to have a team behind you instead of just being there by yourselves,” said Hayden, who was one of the four Camels at state two years ago. “There was no one to drill with. You felt small. But taking a bunch of people, it just makes you feel bigger.”
Rodgers has been preaching the need to grind through the start of matches to stay close with opponents heading into the third period. That’s when upsets can happen.
“You’ve got to be willing to put yourself out there to that level of total exhaustion,” Rodgers said. “If you are willing to go to that level, I feel like good things will happen for you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.