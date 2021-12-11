The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team opened the season by finishing ninth at the Rapid City Invite over the weekend in South Dakota. The Bolts finished with a team score of 128.5, which included eight placers and two champions in the tournament.
Junior Lane Catlin, the defending 220-pound state champion in Class 4A, finished first in the heavyweight division after going a perfect 4-0 in the tournament. Junior Dillon Glick also won a title at 220 pounds with a 4-0 record.
Antonio Avila finished second (4-1 record) at 132 pounds, Cael Porter finished fifth (4-2) at 152, Alex Draper finished sixth (3-3) at 138, Aidyn Mitchell finished seventh (4-2) at 220 and Jais Rose (3-3) and Aden Jorgensen (3-3) both finished eighth at 152 and 195 pounds respectively.
Thunder Basin's ninth place finish as a team was out of a 36 team scores in the tournament, according to trackwrestle.com.
The Bolts went into the season ranked No. 2 as a team, according to wyowrestling.com. Avila, Rose, Catlin and Seamus Casey (160 pounds) were all ranked No. 1 in their respective weight class.
The Bolts will return to the mat for the annual Pat Weede Memorial Tournament next weekend in Gillette. The tournament will be Friday and Saturday at Cam-plex.
