The Campbell County High School girls basketball team started the conference season with a big 63-59 win over No. 4-ranked Sheridan on Friday at CCHS.
The Camels took a big 20-10 lead after the first quarter but the Broncs used a big second quarter to trim Campbell County's to just two points at 33-31 going into halftime.
In the second half, the momentum continuously swung back and forth before the Camels were finally able to pull away with the upset win to start conference play.
Junior Madison Robertson led the way with 14 points on 4-11 shooting from the field. Junior Millie Riss added 13 points followed by freshman Lauren Kuhbacher with 11 points and senior Maddie Jacobson with eight.
The Camels move to 4-7 and 1-0 in conference play. Campbell County will return to the court Saturday for a conference matchup with Kelly Walsh.
The Camels will play the Trojans at 12:30 p.m. in Casper.
