March 14 was a day that every Class 3A/4A high school senior basketball player in Wyoming had circled on their calendars before the season even started. It was the day state champions were to be crowned at the Casper Events Center.
Instead, a few players from the Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team were at the Campbell County Recreation Center on Saturday, playing in a pickup game so they could be on the court together one last time.
That’s because the final buzzer abruptly sounded on the careers of 10 Thunder Basin seniors — not at the state tournament as they had dreamed, but instead almost a week earlier at the 4A East Regional.
The state tournament is supposed to be where seniors showcase what they’ve worked toward for years. For a few, it’s a final game before playing college ball, for most their last competitive game.
For the class of 2020, that was snuffed when the state tournmament was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was unsatisfying for many reasons, but especially because both the Bolts boy’s and girl’s teams thought they had a shot at a state title.
The TBHS boys and their five seniors finished the season by winning the regional championship as one of the hottest teams in 4A going into the tournament. A win over then-No. 1-ranked Cheyenne Central in the regional semifinals ended in a wild locker room celebration.
That victory clinched the first state tournament berth in program history and now is the best memory of the season, said seniors Mason Hamilton, Blaine Allen and Hayden Sylte. The next day they were celebrating again after beating rival Sheridan in the regional championship. That would be their final celebration.
“It was finally our year to prove something,” Hamilton said. “It’s still hard to wrap your head around it. You think about all the different ways to get eliminated from the state tournament and every single way you could come up with is losing a game.
“It doesn’t seem real yet that this is actually the way our season was taken from us.”
For the TBHS girls, an unsatisfying loss in the regional semifinals was fuel heading into state. Ranked No. 1 for a good portion of the season and winners of 14 straight at one point, the Bolts also were on a quest to become back-to-back state champs.
But the only time they set foot on the hardwood in Casper was for a walkthrough practice Thursday morning.
“That loss made us even more hungry and we were ready to prove ourselves. But we didn’t get the chance,” TBHS senior Molly Strub said. “Obviously, we were planning on winning state. … And not even being able to try to win it sucks.”
Strub felt the pain more than maybe anyone else at Thunder Basin. A knee injury kept her out of the regional wins, making the final game of her high school career a loss.
Senior teammate Jersie Taylor, who separated herself as one of the top point guards in the state this season, couldn’t help looking back on the Bolts’ final outing with regret.
Despite scoring 20 points in a must-win game against Cheyenne South to help secure a spot at the state tournament, her regional performance wasn’t the one she wanted to end her high school career with.
“During regionals, we never really knew that it was going to be our last game,” Taylor said. “Personally, I wish I could’ve done something better for our team so that we could’ve finished the season on a better note.”
For Taylor, Strub and senior Meadow Kuntz, this isn’t the end for their basketball careers. They are all playing at the college level next year, but for Payton McGrath and Marissa Chatfield, their playing days might be over.
A weekend that was supposed to be filled with great memories and experiences will still stick with the seniors for a long time — but for all the wrong reasons.
“I just think we’ll never forget that day. We’ll never forget the feeling we felt on that bus ride home,” Chatfield said.
The TBHS boys have three seniors that will play sports in college. Hamilton and Allen are playing football at Chadron State University in Nebraska, and Sylte is playing baseball at North Dakota State University. The cancelation of the state tournament marked the end of their basketball careers and for seniors Jordan Klaasen and Jackson Voigt.
The 24 hours that followed varied for the Bolts teams. The boys went to Buffalo Wild Wings on Thursday night after a somber bus ride home, while players from the girls team like Taylor just spent the night at home with family.
Nothing could make them fully process the situation. TBHS boys coach Rory Williams compared it to missing out on the state tournament last year.
“You remember that locker room and how that felt. It was almost the same feeling, but worse and we hadn’t even played a state game,” Williams said. “It’s just indescribable the emotions that you feel.”
Relationships come to an end
Hamilton walked out the back door of a friend’s house Thursday night where he was greeted by the obvious sounds of a highly competitive basketball game taking place.
Instead of the hardwood of the Casper Events Center, it was the concrete of junior Ryan Baker’s backyard. The game didn’t have any real consequences, but that didn’t stop Allen and Sylte from trying to notch a W against teammates McKale Holte and Ethan Cox.
“I come outside and they have a two-on-two game set up and they’re just going at each other,” Hamilton said.
The two-on-two games, dunking on a 7-foot rim and just being with teammates was a good remedy for the Bolts, but Hamilton’s heart broke all over again when he saw those four battling it out in the backyard.
“You stop and you look at it and you think, ‘Dang. This is the stuff that’s getting taken away,’” Hamilton said. “It’s the friendships.”
“Those are the times you remember,” Sylte said. “It’s not going to practice or winning however many games. It’s going to team dinners, having conversations, hanging out in each others’ basements.”
Not many understand the strength of a team’s bond more than its seniors. They’re the ones who were tasked with grooming younger players and are looked up to in the locker room.
Taylor said the girls team did “the most bonding we’ve ever done” while in Casper on Wednesday night. Almost the whole team was in her and Strub’s room, where they set up a Nintendo Wii and spent most of the night together.
“None of us knew what was going to happen, but all of us bonded,” Taylor said about the cancellation the next day.
Looking back at her career, which includes all-conference, all-state and all-tournament honors, Taylor said it’ll be the bus trips and the personal moments that she’ll remember more as time and life goes on.
The Bolts not only had their dreams of a state title snatched from them, they also missed out on three days of experiences that stick with players forever.
“It’s just that at state there’s so many memories and bonds that you make with your team,” Strub said. “It’s like one last party for you and the players you’ve played with for the last three years, or even longer for most of them.
“I’m very grateful to play with the girls that I got to play with. I’m going to miss them.”
Coaches to look up to
The other relationships that were cut short were between the seniors and their coaches. Both Rory Williams and Braidi Lutgen have become almost parent figures for their players.
McGrath described Lutgen as a coach who is always open and direct with her players and always wants to win. McGrath loves that side of her, but it was Lutgen’s softer side that brought the two closer than just player and coach.
McGrath’s grandmother passed away just as her junior season of basketball was about to start. Lutgen went to the funeral and stayed in constant contact with McGrath to make sure she was doing OK.
“I always really appreciated that,” McGrath said. “She was definitely a person I could come and talk to if I needed it.”
Williams built similar relationships with his players. Sylte called Williams a completely unselfish person, which trickled down to the team.
Williams never wanted praise for himself, but always pushed it off onto his players, Sylte said. And he did much more than just prepare his team for game days. He prepared them for life.
“He was definitely a second dad to us,” Allen said. “He made us way better basketball players, but he also made us way better men in real life.”
As the team unloaded from the bus Thursday afternoon, Williams was right there to give each and every player a hug and a few personal words.
When he got to Hamilton, he told him, “I’m more proud of you than you’ll ever know,” Hamilton said.
“It was heartwarming, but crushing at the same time to have your relationship build up so much and know it’s not supposed to end like that,” Hamilton said. “Some of the stuff he said to me I’ll remember for the rest of my life. I’ll tell my son and my daughter the exact same stuff that he has told me.”
Wofford’s one chance at state
Campbell County High School basketball player Quincy Wofford was prepared to play his first state tournament this past week.
He transferred from Thunder Basin to Campbell County this school year. He worked through a tough sub-.500 regular season starting as the Camels’ tallest player at 6-foot-4. And he helped CCHS ensure a berth in the state tournament at last weekend’s regionals.
It also was a final opportunity for Wofford to get the attention of college coaches watching at Wyoming’s largest high school showcase.
Then the news broke that the state tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and Wofford’s high school basketball career, along with every other senior in Class 3A and 4A, came to an abrupt end.
“I just wanted to go out and prove everyone wrong,” Wofford said Thursday after returning from the tournament that never happened. “I felt like we had a shot at the state championship, and now we don’t have a chance to prove it.
“It feels like a dream. It doesn’t feel real at all.”
For Wofford’s father, Josh Wofford, the decision to cancel was unnecessary and shocking.
Josh had Quincy when he was still in high school in Moorcroft, and Quincy used to watch Josh play high school basketball when he was a young kid, Josh said.
This season, Josh was in the stands watching Quincy in his final season and was prepared to drive to Casper to watch him play in the most important games of his career.
“We’ve always talked about this moment,” Josh Wofford said. “That moment when I was playing basketball and he was in the stands watching me. It’s like, ‘Man, it’s going to be crazy when he’s a senior and we get to watch him at the state tournament.’
“It’s just kind of weird how it all led up to this, and then everything happened the way it did.”
Though the rest of the Camels have more games to play, seniors Wofford, Seth Iken, Edgar Ramirez and Ryan Schmit won’t wear their purple and gold jerseys again.
It’s how every senior in 3A and 4A around the state ended their seasons. They didn’t win or lose. They just went home.
“Every kid in the state that was going to be there has the same feeling in their head — that they would’ve been state champions this year and there’s no way to prove it,” said Jon Schelling, a CCHS basketball fan who has been to every state tournament since 1992.
Schelling said that he supported the decision to cancel the tournament because many other leagues and surrounding states have done the same as a precaution.
“Unfortunately, they won’t have a state tournament memory, but they’ve got lots of other things to look back on,” Schelling said about the seniors. “I guarantee that their 10-year class reunion, their 20-year, all the way through, this will be a main topic that they talk about as they get older.”
