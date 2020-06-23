Playing in front of their home fans hasn’t happened often for the Gillette Roughriders.
Nineteen of the American Legion Post 42 baseball team’s 26 games (21-5) this season have been on the road. But they’re preparing for a homestand this week.
The Roughriders are coming off two tournaments in the last two weeks, one in Bozeman, Montana, and another in Omaha, Nebraska. Neither yielded the results they were hoping for, but this week provides a chance to build some momentum going into their conference schedule, which begins July 8.
Gillette starts its week of games against Premier West, Colorado, at 7 p.m. Wednesday before hosting the 35th annual Hladky Memorial Tournament. The Roughriders have only won the tournament once during coach Nate Perleberg’s 15-year tenure, so keeping the title in Gillette is a big priority this weekend.
“The Hladky is always a tough tournament,” Perleberg said. “We haven’t had a whole lot of success with winning that tournament, so that’s kind of a goal this week — go in and have a good showing and hopefully win it.”
Senior Tanner Richards said the Roughriders feel they left something on the field during each of their four losses over the last two weeks. He doesn’t think any team they’ve played this season has actually been better. It’s been a matter of Gillette not playing its best baseball at times.
But with the conference season right around the corner, the time to start dialing in has arrived.
“I think we definitely want to put together a better week than what we were able to last week,” Richards said. “This is about the time in the season that we need to kick-start it and start playing our best baseball. … There’s only so many games left.”
Gillette’s confidence was at an all-time high going into the tournament in Bozeman, Montana. The team was sitting at 15-1. But in two consecutive losses, Richards said the Roughriders played the worst baseball he can remember from the last three years.
A seasoned team, Gillette has a wealth of experience with 10 seniors or college returners. But senior Hayden Sylte said those rough stretches coincide with a little less vocal leadership.
“I think we’re still looking for a single guy,” Sytle said. “But there definitely should be a couple guys, myself included. I need to do a better job leading.”
Richards said the Roughriders do a good job of leading with a group effort, but college returner Mason Powell has made a conscious effort to step into a larger leadership role. Richards said that Powell, usually a quiet contributor, has been much more vocal this year.
For most of the season, the Roughriders have been building confidence from big wins. But in the last few weeks, the bats have cooled down a little and the team has needed to draw from other areas for motivation.
One motivator that should help this weekend is playing in front of a home crowd at Hladky Memorial Stadium. With six home games in five days (five in the tournament), Richards thinks the team can feed on the energy of the Gillette faithful.
“Having the crowd there and the community supporting you gives you the confidence you might not have playing on the road,” he said. “Just that many people coming out to support you and showing they have the confidence and belief in you, it makes us believe in ourselves as well.”
A 2-2 showing at this past weekend’s tournament in Omaha was disappointing. But the Roughriders picked up a 10-6 win over Renner, the 2019 South Dakota state champs, to wrap up the long road trip.
“It’s nice to end tournaments with wins, so it kind of propelled us going into (this) week with our home tournament,” Perleberg said.
Gillette’s two losses came at the hands of Millard South (Omaha, Nebraska) and Lincoln (Nebraska) East, and more talented opponents are on the horizon. Teams from South Dakota, Colorado and Nebraska will be in Gillette for the four-day tournament.
Gillette takes on Alliance, Nebraska, in its first tournament game Thursday at noon, then play Gallatin Valley, Montana, at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, the Roughriders face the Colorado Ducks at 7:30 p.m. to wrap up pool play, before bracket play begins at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Wrapping up the weekend
Gillette had lost two games in a row at the Omaha tournament and a postgame practice Friday put the team back on the right track for the win over Renner, Perleberg said.
“The hitting got a little contagious there and it was nice to see it go throughout the lineup,” Perleberg said. “I thought yesterday kind of set the tone for today. … We spent a couple hours in the cages and kind of worked on some things. Today was much more comfortable and more in attack mode.”
The Roughriders were trailing 2-1 after three innings, but rattled off nine straight runs to take complete control. Kaden Race and Cole Swisher paced the Riders at the plate, both driving in three runs, while Matt Newlin picked up the win on the mound with a stout performance.
The win moved the Roughriders to 21-5 on the season.
