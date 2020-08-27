After months of uncertainty for the fall sports season due to COVID-19, Campbell County High School athletes and coaches are preparing for a loaded weekend of sports action.
All six fall sports teams will compete across the state of Wyoming starting Thursday. While golf and tennis have already begun their seasons, football, volleyball, cross-country and swimming will start official competition following the conclusion of the first week of school.
Football
The Camels will host Rock Springs at home at 6 p.m. Friday night.
Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, administration and coaches have moved senior night to this week. This ensures that seniors will have the experience of being recognized for their hard work, said Zach Schmidt, CCHS activities director.
On the field, the Camels look to improve on a 2-26 mark over the last three seasons. Energy is high and spirits are up in the locker room coming off an impressive performance against rival Thunder Basin High School in the playoffs last year.
Coach Andrew Rose said the Camels will be tested up front on the offensive line against Rock Springs. The CCHS style of play doesn't provide a lot of big plays, Rose said, but will chip away at a defense to control the tempo.
"We're going to be asking a lot from our offensive linemen," Rose said. "We're going to work to out-hustle them and out-muscle them, and I think this group has what it takes."
With fan attendance limited, Rose said his priority is getting families of players into the stadium as well as students.
"To be as fair as possible, I want to take care of the kids first, and not just the kids on the team," Rose said. "I want kids (at CCHS) to get excited about sports. I want that camaraderie in the school. I want them to love Camel sports."
Volleyball
With two full weeks of practice under its belt, the CCHS volleyball team will travel to the Cheyenne Volleyball Duals on Saturday morning. The event will be a marathon, said senior Taylor Fischer, as the Camels will play three games in about a five-hour span.
"It should be interesting to play three in a row," Fischer said. "The nice thing about this is if it starts off rocky, you have two back-up games to correct it and get it right before you go home.”
The Camels are focused and highly energized in practice, Fischer said.
Coach Marcy Befus is using weaknesses from last year to strengthen the varsity squad.
"We've been focusing on getting better at things we struggled with last year," Fischer said. "We condition every day to make sure we're in shape in case we have to go to five sets.
"We're making sure all of our skills are on point before any of us leave the gym."
Fischer said the energy on the court is solid and everyone is excited to start the season.
"That energy is good. I think it will travel into how we play in the games and help us in those games this weekend," Fischer said.
Tennis
After modifying the team's schedule to prevent out-of-state traveling because of COVID-19 restrictions, both the CCHS boys and girls will play at home against three Nebraska teams Thursday. Scottsbluff, Gering and Alliance will play both Gillette teams while in Wyoming.
The boys were originally scheduled to play at the Nebraska schools, but the Wyoming High School Activities Association safety guidelines disallow out-of-state travel for competition. The girls were scheduled to play in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Golf
The CCHS golf team has also dealt with schedule changes. Originally set to play in a triangular with Sheridan and TBHS, the Camels will now play in Sheridan on Thursday.
Entering its fourth week of competition, the golf team will travel to Casper on Monday for a one-day event and will compete in Buffalo on Sept. 4.
Cross-country
The Camels boys and girls cross-country teams will travel to Green River for the first meet of the season Saturday.
The meet will act as a good way to test the runners as well as get the early season jitters out of the way, coach Trisha Evenson said.
"We have a lot of runners in our top sevens who have never ran cross-country before," Evenson said. "I think they're nervous, so it'll be nice to get the first one out of the way and be able to kind of settle down going forward."
Swimming
The CCHS girls swimming team will host two events over the weekend. The first will be the Gillette Relays with TBHS, Sheridan and Buffalo beginning at 4 p.m. Friday.
The second is the Gillette Pentathlon at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
For updates on sporting events throughout the weekend, visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
Go online at gillettenewsrecord.com Friday for a look ahead to Thunder Basin's weekend competitions.
