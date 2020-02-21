The Bolts struggled to pull away from Natrona County High School during the first half Thursday night until McKale Holte and Hayden Sylte caught fire from deep to spark a win in Casper.
The Thunder Basin boys basketball team (14-6 overall) only led 19-18 midway through the second quarter. But then Holte and Sylte combined for 17 points in the final four minutes to stretch it to a 37-25 lead at halftime and the Bolts went on to beat the Mustangs 57-42.
The TBHS lead grew all the way to 48-30 to end the third quarter behind a shutdown defensive effort. The Mustangs cut the lead to single digits at one point in the fourth, but the Bolts pulled away again to snap a three-game losing streak.
“It feels good to get back in the win column,” TBHS coach Rory Williams said. “That three-game losing streak definitely wasn’t easy for anyone.”
After a 3-pointer to start the second quarter, Holte already had 10 of his 21 first-half points, but the Bolts found themselves trailing 14-13 a minute later. TBHS finally managed to speed the game up after that and made eight 3s in the second period.
Senior Blaine Allen hit one, Sylte three and Holte was 4-4 from behind the arc to close out the half.
“We didn’t shoot it real well right off the bat, but then obviously Holte and Sylte got it going for us in the second,” Williams said. “Once we were able to get some stops, we were able to speed the game up and play at our pace.”
Thunder Basin played what Williams called a “comfortable second half” and the lead was never in any real danger. The Bolts only scored 11 points in the third quarter, including five from sophomore Deegan Williams, but their defense reined in the Mustangs to just five points.
The Mustangs started the fourth quarter on a 12-3 run to close the gap to 51-42, but the Bolts buckled down and didn’t allow another point for the final 1:42.
After scoring 27 points in the second quarter, including eight 3s, the TBHS offense slowed down considerably and only scored 20 points in the second half. Holte finished with 25 points, Sytle had 12 and Deegan Williams scored 11 and dished out 10 assists.
The biggest test of the week is still to come for the Bolts. Saturday, they square off against rival Sheridan for the second time this season with the memory of a 70-62 overtime loss still fresh from earlier this season.
“We’ve got to play well against Sheridan,” coach Williams said. “I think our guys have been looking forward to that one. It’s going to be a fun atmosphere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.