Two Bolts started the 2019 Pat Weede Memorial Wrestling Tournament 4-0 on Friday — senior heavyweight Dalton McInerney and senior 152-pounder Warren Carr.
As a team, the Thunder Basin High School wrestling team went 2-2 through their first four duals of the tournament. The two wins came over Moorcroft (57-24) and Scottsbluff, Nebraska (53-23).
The first loss of the day came in a hard-fought battle to Bismarck Century, 41-36. The second was against two-time defending Montana Class A state champs, Sidney High School, and the Bolts only won three matches in the 57-15 loss.
Sidney also won the Pat Weede the past two years and went 4-0 on Day one this year. Carr and McInerney both rolled to first-round pins against Sidney in Friday night’s marquee matchup and 138-pound Cael Porter won the other match in an 8-3 decision.
Through four matches, Carr has won all four — two by first-round pin, one by technical fall and one by decision. McInerney has been dominant, pinning all three of his opponents and winning the other match by forfeit.
Porter and Lane Catlin were the other top wrestlers on the first day, both finishing 3-1. Porter had two pins and a decision, while Catlin finished with a pin in all three wins.
The Bolts start back up at 9 a.m. against Campbell County High School, before finishing the Pat Weede against Rapid City Central at 10:30 a.m. and Casper-Natrona at noon.
