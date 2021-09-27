The Campbell County and Thunder Basin High School boys and girls tennis teams capped off the short fall season with the Class 4A state tournament this weekend in Gillette.
The Camel girls finished seventh with a score of 18, the Camel boys finished 10th with a score of eight, the Bolts girls finished 11th with a score of six and the Bolts boys finished 12th with a score of 2.5. Kelly Walsh won both the girls and boys titles with scores of 69 and 58 respectively.
Campbell County’s Abi Neary and Alexa Richert were the top-finishers from Gillette. Both Neary and Richert lost in the consolation championship to take fourth place in their divisions.
Neary finished the tournament 3-1 at No. 2 singles for the Camels while Richert was 3-1 at No. 1 singles. Campbell County’s Mari Bouzis and Payton Whitt finished 2-2 at No. 1 doubles, Maddie Edwards and Bayley Gray finished 1-2 at No. 2 doubles and Lexi Alexander and Samantha Torres finished 2-2 at No. 3 doubles.
For the Camel boys, Hayden Lemm and EJ Hallcroft lost in the semifinals of the consolation bracket to finish 2-2 at No. 3 doubles, Kyle Barton and Rylan Robertson finished 1-2 at No. 2 doubles and Tully Allison and Marcus Sarvey finished 2-2 at No. 1 doubles. Jason Fink went 2-2 at No. 1 singles and Kody Kline went 1-2 at No. 2 singles.
For the Bolts girls, Katie Bruse and Tierra Tachick made it to the consolation semifinals but lost to finish the tournament 2-2 at No. 3 doubles. Brooke Kendrick and Brianna Ketchum finished 2-2 at No. 2 doubles, Hallie Angelos and Maggie Bruse finished 1-2 at No. 1 doubles, Sarah Rasse finished 1-2 at No. 1 singles and Ali Morgan finished 0-2 at No. 2 singles.
For the boys, Luke Lass finished 1-2 at No. 1 singles, Josh Klaassen finished 1-2 at No. 2 singles, Hayden Chambers and Tate Moore finished 0-2 at No. 1 doubles, Owen Gursuch and Connor Hieb finished 0-2 at No. 2 doubles and Austin Youngs and Payton Marty finished 1-2 at No. 3 doubles.
