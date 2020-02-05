Tyler Kaminski is leaving the Gillette Wild to play for the Northeast Generals in Attleboro, Massachusetts, the Generals announced Tuesday.
Northeast (30-5) plays in the Coastal Division of the North American Tier III Hockey League (NA3HL), the same league as Gillette. It already has clinched a playoff spot as the No. 1 team in the division.
Kaminski, a Rockford, Michigan, native, was the second leading scorer on the team with 19 goals and 30 assists for the Wild this season. He also led the team in penalty minutes with 107.
Kaminski has a younger brother, Jacob Kaminski, who started playing for the Wild with Tyler last season. Jacob Kaminski is a senior in high school and will continue playing for the Wild.
They both played in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Missoula Junior Bruins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.