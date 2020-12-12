After making it through the fall sports season with minimal hiccups, the Campbell County School District released a new set of guidelines Wednesday for the upcoming winter sports season.
The most glaring change both Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools will enforce is limiting indoor events to 100 total spectators or 25% total capacity, whichever number is less. With the limited capacity in place, no general admission tickets will be sold to the public.
Different guidelines are in place for all five winter sports.
General restrictions
While each sport will have its own unique set of rules, all winter sports teams at Thunder Basin and Campbell County will have to follow the same set of general guidelines for events this season.
Masks must be worn at all times by spectators, event staff, coaches and nonparticipating team personnel in the building. The rule will be strictly enforced, according to the press release, and no exceptions will be made.
Last month, Wyoming High School Activities Association commissioner Ron Laird said penalties for schools not enforcing mask wearing could be a disqualifications from state and regional tournaments.
“We want to have the season and this is how we think we can get it done,” Laird said in an interview with the News Record. “If the fans don’t comply, then they run the risk of having their school be penalized.”
Another big change for winter sports is no concessions will be available during events. No food or drinks of any kind will be allowed in gyms, aquatic centers, indoor track facilities or auditoriums.
Home and away basketball games and wrestling matches will be streamed at nfhsnetwork.com for free during the regular season.
Basketball and wrestling
For Campbell County and Thunder Basin home games/meets, each participant will be allowed to buy four tickets per event. Participants from the visiting schools will be allowed to buy up to two tickets.
The remaining unused tickets will be sold for the student body and staff at each respective school.
There also will be no jump balls for either basketball season. A coin toss will be used to determine who starts the game and the overtime period with possession.
Boys swimming and diving
The boys swimming and diving home meets will look significantly smaller this season. Meets are limited to four teams and a total of 80 swimmers to ensure social distancing, CCHS head coach Phil Rehard said.
Each home participant for both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will be allotted two tickets per home meet. No tickets will be available for opposing teams.
The remaining unused tickets will be utilized at the coach’s discretion, according to the press release.
Indoor track and field
The indoor track and field teams will not be allowed to have spectators during the regular season. Fans will only be allowed at the State Indoor Track Meet, which will be divided into two separate meets for the boys and girls to limit the amount of participants.
Local reaction
Tyler Neary won’t be watching his little brother play very much this season.
Neary, a 2019 CCHS graduate, is the older brother of Camels’ starter Jefferson Neary. With each player only receiving four tickets for home games, Tyler will take a backseat to allow both his parents and his grandparents to watch Jefferson play.
“For this weekend and probably for the foreseeable future I’m looking at watching his games online,” Tyler said. “It’s going to be a huge deal. I want my parents to see it and I want my grandparents to be there, so the chances of me getting (a ticket) are not as likely. I understand that it’s just part of it.”
As a former standout basketball player at CCHS himself, Tyler understands how different the atmosphere of a gymnasium is with the presence of fans. He also understands how he won’t get that experience as a fan watching his brother play through the computer screen.
“It’s a huge difference,” Tyler said. “One of the things I like about going to games, especially at the high school level, is the atmosphere. I just like being there. You can see body language and really get a feel for what’s going on. I’m going to miss that.”
Tyler said athletes across the state, including his brother, will have to adjust to playing in gymnasiums that aren’t jam-packed with both home and away fans.
“The atmosphere is part of what makes Camel basketball so fun,” Tyler said. “For the people that say fans don’t matter, they don’t understand what it’s like to be out there playing. With only 100 people, it’s going to be a lot different and I feel bad for the guys.”
Nate Perleberg, head coach of the Gillette Post 42 American Legion Roughriders baseball team, said it will be disappointing not being able to support his players at both Campbell County and Thunder Basin during the baseball offseason.
With players coming out for the baseball team during the summer from both prep high schools, Perleberg said he tries to support both teams equally. Not being able to do so will be a big change for him this winter.
“I like to go just to support the players that play for me but also the community and our youth,” Perleberg said. “I love competitive sports. In January in Gillette, there’s not always a lot to do and it’s a really a social gathering more than anything.
“I think that will be difficult not only for me but for our community because they just get behind their sports so much.”
While Tyler is obviously disappointed with not being able to watch his younger brother play out his senior season in person, he is grateful Jefferson and his teammates are able to have a senior season in the first place.
“At the end of the day I’m just glad that they get a chance to play,” Tyler said. “I know a lot of other kids throughout the country are not as fortunate, so you take what you can get at this time I guess.”
