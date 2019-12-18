There are no easy matches to begin the Class 4A wrestling season for Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools as Gillette prepares to host the annual Pat Weede Memorial Wrestling Tournament this weekend.
This year’s Pat Weede tourney will feature four Wyoming teams, including the Camels and Bolts, and four out-of-state squads. As usual, it also will feature some of the best talent in the state and region.
The Gillette teams are trying to keep the trophy here for the first time since 2013. It won’t be easy, though, with the tournament kicking off Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Thunder Basin’s main gym.
This year’s field includes TBHS, CCHS, Moorcroft, Casper-Natrona, Sidney (Montana) High School, Rapid City (South Dakota) Central, Scottsbluff (Nebraska) High School and Bismarck (North Dakota) Century.
One of the top teams at the tournament will be Sidney, which won both the Pat Weede and the Class A Montana State Championship the last two years. Sidney also dominated its home tournament last week with four returning wrestlers that wrestled for state titles last season.
Sophomore Aden Graves was the 132-pound champ and has moved up to 145 pounds this season. Junior Riley Waters was a state champ at 160 pounds last season and is wrestling at 182 now. Senior Jett Jones won at 182 pounds and is wrestling at 195 to start this season, and Sidney’s 113-pound state runner up, senior Kaiden Cline, also is back.
Rapid City Central took third as a team in South Dakota’s Class A state tournament last season and has two wrestlers back who were in the state championship. Senior Wyatt Jungclaus was the 170-pound state champ last year, while junior Cael Larson was the runner up at 113 pounds. He’ll be at 120 this year.
Scottsbluff is the other team that brings a returning state champion to the Pat Weede. Paul Garcia was the Class B 113-pound champ in Nebraska and is wrestling at 120 pounds this year.
The last out-of-state team will be Bismarck Century, which has a state runner up back in junior Clay Radenz. He was second at 126 pounds and is wrestling at 138 this year.
Natrona County, which placed sixth at state last season, also has a finalist leading the team this season in Junior Cyruss Meeks, who was second in the 132-pound class last year. He wrestled at 145 pounds last weekend to start the season.
The final team at the Pat Weede will be the 2019 2A state champion, Moorcroft. It had four wrestlers in state title matches last season and all four are back as runners-up.
Moorcroft’s standouts will be 113-pounder Sean Buckmiller, 152-pounder Parker Seeley, Rowdy Pfeil at 182 and heavyweight Parker Schlater.
The tournament is a dual format, with all eight teams wrestling each other once on either Friday or Saturday. The school with the best dual record at the end of the tournament is crowned the champ, while the top individuals also receive recognition.
The winners from the past five years are all back this year — Sidney (2017, 2018), Scottsbluff (2016), Bismarck Century (2015) and Rapid City Central (2014). Campbell County won the Pat Weede from 2008-2013.
There will be four match slots on Friday and three on Saturday, with four duals going on at the same time in Thunder Basin High School’s main gym. The marquee matchups will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday and they include TBHS vs. Sidney and CCHS vs. Bismarck Century.
The Pat Weede Memorial Wrestling Tournament began in 2001 following the death of former CCHS wrestling coach Pat Weede. He lost a battle with cancer a week after his son Jason won state title in Casper.
All admissions to the tournament will be free thanks to a grant from the Campbell County Recreation District.
