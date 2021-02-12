Down 49-46 to Cheyenne Central, the Campbell County High School girls basketball team had one shot to make a bucket and force the game into overtime. The Camels' one shot came down to senior Liv Castellanos, and it was a shot Castellanos was ready for.
As the final seconds of the fourth quarter melted off the clock, Castellanos dribbled to the wing of the 3-point line and hailed up her shot, watching with her teammates as the ball bounced off of the glass and into the basket to keep the Camels alive.
But forcing an overtime wasn't enough for Campbell County, the team was determined to come out of the Cheyenne Central High School gym with a win. While it took two overtime periods, the Camels accomplished just that.
After a few turnovers and missed shots, both teams ended the first overtime having both scored four points. Tied 53-53, the game went into a second overtime period where the Camels outscored the Indians 10-5 to improve to 7-6.
Friday's win gave the Camels a winning record for the first time this season after Campbell County dropped its first game to Scottsbluff (Nebraska) in December.
The Camels will return to the court in Cheyenne for a matchup against Cheyenne East, who is ranked No. 2 in the coaches and media girls basketball rankings.
The Camels and Thunderbirds will play at noon Saturday.
