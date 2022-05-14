The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team finished in fourth place of this weekend's Class 4A East regional tournament after a 1-0 loss to Cheyenne Central on Saturday in Cheyenne.
The Bolts went into the tournament as the No. 5 seed and beat No. 4 seed Campbell County 1-0 in overtime on Thursday. Thunder Basin lost to No. 1 seed Laramie 2-0 in the regional semifinals Friday.
Cheyenne Central went into regionals as the No. 2 seed but lost to Sheridan to move to the third-place game with Thunder Basin. The Indians and Bolts played to a scoreless tie in the first half but Central was able to net the game's only goal in the 77th minute to take the 1-0 lead.
Central held onto the lead for the remaining 3 minutes to clinch the East No. 3 seed at state. The loss gives the Bolts the East No. 4 seed for next weekend's state tournament.
The Class 4A state tournament will start Thursday in Cheyenne.
