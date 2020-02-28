In the regular-season finale, it doesn’t get much better than finishing against a cross-town rival.
For the seniors on the Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys basketball teams, Thursday’s game at TBHS also was emotional.
“It’s bitter-sweet for sure, just because it’s my last regular season game here. And having it against our cross-town rival, it’s something that you always dream of when you’re a kid,” said Thunder Basin senior Blaine Allen.
It seemed all of Gillette tried to pack into the Thunder Basin High School gymnasium for the rival schools’ second game of the season. And both teams gave the fans plenty to cheer for, playing fast with a lot of long-range shots.
Thunder Basin (16-6) pulled away in the third quarter when senior Jordan Klaassen hit three 3-point buckets to push the Bolts to outscore the Camels 22-9 in the quarter. It gave them a double-digit lead they woud never give up the rest of the way in a 65-47 win over CCHS.
“The third quarter was huge. We outscored them 22-9,” Thunder Basin coach Rory Williams said. “We got some shooters loose. Whenever you can string a couple 3s on top of a couple stops, you can build a little comfortable lead there.
“The pace was probably what both teams preferred. We were just able to make a few more shots.”
For Williams, the game-changing play came late in the second quarter when Allen blocked a Campbell County shot then took the ball the length of the court to finish a layup and draw a foul.
In the first half, the Bolts were led by Allen, McKale Holte and Hayden Sylte. Holte scored 12, Allen 10 and Sylte scored 9 (all 3-pointers) in the half. They combined for all of the team’s first-half points to lead 31-24 going into halftime.
Sylte and Holte finished the game with 17 points each to lead the Bolts.
In the third quarter, Campbell County’s Quincy Wofford scored a layup in the first 10 seconds to cut the deficit to 31-26.
Later in the quarter, Sylte hit his fourth 3-point bucket, then Deegan Williams hit another on the next possession to put the Bolts ahead by double digits again.
Thunder Basin finished the third quarter by hitting 8-16 shots in all, including six treys. The result was a 20-point 53-33 lead going into the final quarter.
“I wasn’t happy with our defense throughout. We had some good defensive possessions, I thought. It just wasn’t sustained,” Campbell County coach Bubba Hladky said. “Against a good team like Thunder, they’ll make you pay.”
For Sylte and the Bolts, it was the opposite.
“It started with the defense. We got a couple stops. Stops allow you to get out in front instead of just trading baskets,” Sylte said. “You get open shots and you’re allowed to get a lead, which makes it a lot easier going through a game.”
Thunder Basin beat Campbell County (9-12) 82-67 in their only other game this season.
Both teams shot plenty of 3s. The Bolts ended with 13 made and the Camels scored nine.
The Camels’ second-half offense was largely dominated by leading-scorer Luke Hlakdy, who would often pull up from deep and shoot difficult fade-away shots. He had 19 of the team’s 23 second-half points.
“We were kind of stagnant. I was trying to get a fire lit,” Luke Hladky said. “It was just too little, too late.”
The state’s leading scorer led the team in scoring with 32 points in the game, including seven 3-point buckets. The next-highest scorer for Campbell County was junior Jefferson Neary, who had five points.
Wofford, who transferred from Thunder Basin to Campbell County this year, returned from an arm injury he suffered in the first quarter of last week’s 61-59 victory over Casper-Natrona County.
There were chants from the Thunder Basin student section aimed at him from his TBHS friends who were running the chants at the front of the section of students, Allen said.
It was senior night for the five Bolts’ seniors — Allen, Sylte, Klaassen, Mason Hamilton and Jackson Voigt — and there was recognition for the five and their families before the game.
“Me, Mason and Hayden are the first three players that, from the start of our varsity experience until right now, kind of built the base of this program,” said Allen, who played JV and varsity as a sophomore in the first year of Thunder Basin basketball. “It’s just cool to see how far we’ve come since that first year.”
It won’t be their last time playing together at Thunder Basin High School, however.
Next weekend, the Class 4A East Regional tournament comes to the Bolts’ gym from March 5-7.
Thunder Basin is on a hot tear after taking a 65-55 victory over Sheridan on Saturday, then beating Campbell County at home to finish the regular season.
“Came off a big win against Sheridan, didn’t have a let down tonight,” Sylte said. “After big wins sometimes you can have let-down games, especially senior night (with) a lot of emotion. But I feel like we’re playing good right now.”
For Campbell County, the key word is “defense,” said Luke and Bubba Hladky. CCHS lost four of its last five games.
“I’m sure we’re going to run a lot and practice a lot of defense,” Luke Hladky said. “We were getting good looks. We missed those good looks. Nothing we can do about that, but there’s a lot we can do about our defense going forward.”
