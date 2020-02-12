The Simplot Games is one of the most highly rated high school showcases in track and field circles and the 2020 edition is this weekend in Pocatello, Idaho.
Thunder Basin and Campbell County will be among the teams from 19 states and even some from places like Australia, Canada and New Zealand. There will be 21 Bolts and nine Camels competing against some of the top prep competition anywhere.
“It’s good for the kids to get out there and see what it’s like throughout the country, because there’s kids throughout the country that come to it,” TBHS coach Tanner Kelting said. “It is probably the biggest stage they’ll be on.”
Nine of Thunder Basin’s 21 qualifiers competed at the Simplot Games last year as well. Donovan Hoffman held his own last season and placed sixth out of the more than 100 athletes in the 200-meter dash.
The focus for most of the season for Hoffman has been to stay healthy after nursing a hamstring injury for a good portion of last year. But he remembers what it felt like to have a strong performance at the Simplot Games, which he calls one of his biggest accomplishments.
“It was pretty exhilarating. I wasn’t in the fastest final, so me and my dad were sitting up there just waiting to see if I made it to the podium,” Hoffman said. “I still have that picture. It’s definitely a different experience there.”
Kezley Yeager is another sprinter for TBHS who got a taste of success at the Simplot Games last year. She made it to finals in the 400-meter dash and placed 11th. And to her, the meet rivals state indoor track.
“I consider it bigger than state,” Yeager said. “I push myself more there, because there’s a lot more competition since it’s people from all around the United States.”
While some of Thunder Basin’s top track athletes know what to expect, other standouts like Moorcroft’s Hailey Jones will be flying blind going into the big meet. Jones, a strong distance runner, is going into the Simplot Games with a 5-minute, 28.19-second mark in the mile.
She has heard all about the number of athletes and talent that will be at Simplot and also has confidence that she can hold her own.
“This is my first year going, but I’ve heard it’s the biggest indoor meet that is held,” Jones said. “I’m just trying to get to the finals in every event. In the 1,600, they take the top 36, so I have a good feeling that I can make it into the finals.”
Despite the big stage, which Bailey Carpenter called “so scary,” making the finals is the goal for many of the Bolts. Carpenter and Jozi Edwards, who are running the 60-meter hurdles, and Angela Youngs, who is in the 60-meter dash and the long jump, are all shooting for finals.
Others, like sophomore Rylee Brandon, are just trying to improve on last year’s mark. She was a freshman at the Simplot Games last season and said she feels more prepared for her second go-round in the 800 meters.
“It was just a nice experience to compete against other people from the country, because you get used to racing the same girls over and over again. It was just a good eye-opener,” Brandon said. “I want to try to improve on where I placed last year.”
Nine Camels ready to compete
Campbell County High School also has a solid mix of athletes with Simplot experience and those who will get what CCHS coach Micah Christensen called “an eye-opener” when they get there for the first time.
“Any time you go to an elite meet like that, it’s definitely a special event. The caliber of athletes that you see, you see them from all over the world,” Christensen said. “To get these guys exposed to things outside of Wyoming is a pretty unique and great opportunity for these kids.”
The Camels had one of the best shot putters at the meet last year when Lauryn Love, now a junior, placed third.
“I was really overwhelmed being a sophomore, but I think I have high expectations this year,” she said. “Since I did get third, I’m hoping I can at least get third again or maybe higher.”
Love thought the officials must have messed up on her mark last year when she found out she had vaulted all the way into third place. But once she was on the podium, Love said she was really proud of herself “and excited to be up there representing Campbell County.”
Love said she thrives on tough competition and there is plenty of that at the Simplot Games. It also can be intimidating or cause athletes to get too pumped up going into their events, which is what senior Vijay Pitter experienced last year.
He put together a big performance in the prelims, but when he was among the top throwers the following day, Pitter said he “kind of choked.” Because of that, he isn’t feeling the same kind of excitement for Simplot Games like some of his teammates and will try a more level-headed approach this weekend.
“I’m just treating it as the next meet,” he said.
Another aspect of the Simplot Games that many athletes enjoy is the camaraderie. With each team having its own qualifying marks for the meet, usually only a small number of athletes go.
“Simplot is always fun. There’s not usually a lot of people going, so you just kind of hang out and then you run your events,” sophomore Nyomi Moore said.
Both Gillette schools will have plenty of time to bond because the trip to Pocatello usually takes about 12 hours by bus. Moore and Brown were both sick for the trip home last year, but said getting multiple seats to themselves helped make it a comfortable ride.
“We were sick for the way back, so we slept for the entire way,” Brown said.
“It’s long, but it’s fun,” Moore said. “We all get like four seats to ourselves and we can sleep and we bring board games and stuff.”
Moore, who will be competing in the 60-meter dash and the long jump, and Brown, a 400-meter runner, are two of the five Camels who won’t be strangers to Simplot Games this weekend. They both remembered how hard their hearts were beating as they got into the blocks and the excruciating wait as the heat before them got ready to run.
Even with the nerves, they both placed in the top 30 last year. And with the high level of runners they ran against, they both went home happy with those results.
“There’s a lot of athletes — Australia, Hawaii, from everywhere — so it wasn’t too bad,” Moore said.
The Camels and Bolts will leave for Pocatello well before the sun rises Thursday. The Simplot Games kick off that night with a couple of events and runs through Saturday at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena.
