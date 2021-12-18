Amanda Welsh has been to plenty of big rodeos before.
Welsh, 33, has been barrel racing on the professional circuit since she was 18 years old. She went pro immediately after graduating from Campbell County High School in 2016.
Just this year alone, Welsh took home nearly $77,000 on the professional rodeo circuit and participated in 59 rodeos during the regular season. She qualified for the Badlands circuit finals for the sixth time in her career and finished top 15 in the world for barrel racing.
The Gillette native lives in Sundance and competes in the Badlands circuit in North Dakota and South Dakota. But her breakout season didn’t end in South Dakota.
As a top 15 finisher, Welsh qualified for the National Finals Rodeo for the first time in her 15-year career.
Making the most of it
The NFR started Dec. 2 and ran 10 consecutive days. Welsh’s goal going into the biggest rodeo event in the world was to string together 10 consistent performances in a row.
While Welsh had been training for this for the better part of her life, her success relied on the consistency of another individual. Welsh needed a big performance from Firefly.
Firefly is an 11-year-old sorrel quarter horse. Like Welsh, he was participating in his first career NFR.
Even with years of experience at the professional level, nothing could have prepared Welsh and her partner for the atmosphere of the Thomas and Mack Center. The noise and atmosphere was nothing Welsh had ever experienced before as a professional.
Going into her first run, Welsh wasn’t nervous. The energy from the crowd excited her more than anything. After years of training together, Welsh knew that if she and Firefly stuck to the plan, they had a real chance at a world title.
During the first round, Welsh and Firefly had a near-perfect run, finishing with a time of 13.77 seconds to tie Cheyenne Wimberley for first place. The performance left Welsh with a purse of $24,167 from the first round alone.
This year’s NFR was Wimberley’s fifth, Welsh said. The tie gave both women their first NFR go-round wins in their careers simultaneously.
Starting her first NFR tied for the lead gave Welsh and Firefly all the momentum and confidence in the world going forward. But at the sport’s highest level, mistakes end up being the difference between the world champions and ever one else.
Welsh placed two more times over the next nine rounds. She finished second in the fourth round with a time of 13.61 ($21,336 payoff) and third in the ninth round with a time of 13.54 ($16,111).
Mistakes by Welsh and Firefly came in the sixth and eighth rounds. The pair finished with times of 18.80 and 19.12 respectively. The lopsided times came after taking a time penalty for tipped barrels.
All in all, Welsh and Firefly ended the NFR in eighth place in the average with a time of 148.01 through the 10 rounds. The eighth-place finish pushed her NFR total earning to $78,145.59.
Welsh earned $76,919.48 during the season, making her total world earning $155,065.07, good for seventh place in the world standings.
“I was really happy with how it went,” Welsh said. “Firefly went out there and tried his best every night and he placed in a few go-rounds and in the average and I really didn’t expect half of that.”
Outside of the arena, Welsh was able to experience her first NFR with plenty of friends and family. Two of her favorite fans in the stands were her 6-year-old daughter Raelyn and 4-year-old son Ronnie.
“I really couldn’t have imagined doing it without them,” Welsh said. “I was really busy out there and they were all super helpful. Just to be able to have them all out there for support was really good.”
Welsh isn’t just thankful for the support from her friends and family. She felt the city of Gillette as well as the entire state of Wyoming rooting for her every night she rode into the arena with Firefly.
With her first NFR experience now behind her, Welsh knows there’s one individual out there who deserves the most recognition for her performance in Las Vegas.
“Firefly is a horse that made all of my dreams come true,” Welsh said. “He deserves a lot of the credit. This is something that I won’t ever forget.”
Welsh and Firefly will take a few weeks over to rest for the holidays before returning to the professional circuit next month. The pair already have a head start in the standings, so the Gillette duo may be back in Vegas in no time.
