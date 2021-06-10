The Post 42 American Legion baseball team split its first two conference games of the season against Sheridan on Thursday at Hladky Memorial Stadium. The Roughriders dropped game one 9-0 before taking game two of the doubleheader 8-4.
Gillette struggled at the plate in game one's loss to the Troopers. The Roughriders were out-hit 10-2.
Brody Richardson went six innings strong on the mound but took the loss. Richardson allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out nine.
At the plate, Gillette's two hits came off the bats of Joey Sturdevant and Zane Eliason. Richardson drew two walks at the plate for the Roughriders.
Post 42 came back rejuvenated for game two of the doubleheader. Sheridan took an early 2-0 lead through the top of the third inning before Gillette exploded for six runs in the bottom of the third.
Sheridan was able to plate two runs in the top of the fourth but the Roughriders scored two big insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth before Jason Fink was able to secure the win with a save on the mound.
Matt Newlin improved to 7-0 on the mound for the season Thursday night. Newlin pitched six innings and allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out six.
At the plate, Fink crushed a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. Richardson had two RBIs while Sturdevant, Mason Drube and Dalton Martin all drove in one run apiece.
The Roughriders improved to 29-14 on the season and are 1-1 in conference play. Gillette will return to the field with another home doubleheader this weekend.
Post 42 will host West Fargo of North Dakota at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
