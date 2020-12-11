The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team started the season with a 19-point victory over Evanston Friday night, beating the Red Devils 62-43 to start the season 1-0.
Coming into the season ranked No. 2 in the state in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings, the Bolts ran off to a quick start and took a 32-15 lead into halftime at TBHS.
The lead grew to 22 points for the Bolts going into the fourth quarter.
The tandem of juniors Deegan Williams and McKale Holte led the way for Thunder Basin. Holte had a team-high 16 points while Williams added 14 points.
Junior Ryan Baker also had 11 points including three successful three-pointers.
The Bolts will enter day two of the Re-Max Basketball Tournament with a matchup with Saint Thomas More High School (Rapid City, South Dakota) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.
