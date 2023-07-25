Roughrider Vs. Keybirds
Roughrider Seth Petersen steals third base Thursday during a Hladky Memorial Tournament game against Williston, North Dakota, at Hladky Memorial Stadium in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

The Gillette Roughriders beat the Cheyenne Hawks 5-1 on the second day of the AA state tournament and will advance to the third day in Jackson.

