Colorado State defeats U of Wyoming 77-70
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Isaiah Stevens had 14 points to lead five Colorado State players in double figures as the Rams beat Wyoming 77-70 on Saturday.
Wyoming led 70-62 with 4:19 to play, and then gave up 15-straight points to Colorado State to take the loss.
Kris Martin added 13 points for the Rams. Kendle Moore chipped in 12, Nico Carvacho scored 11 and David Roddy had 10. Carvacho also had 17 rebounds.
Hunter Maldonado had 17 points for the Cowboys (6-20, 1-13 Mountain West Conference). Jake Hendricks added 14 points. Kwane Marble II had 12 points and six rebounds.
The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys on the season. Colorado State defeated Wyoming 72-61 on Jan. 4. Colorado State (18-9, 9-5) plays UNLV on the road on Tuesday. Wyoming plays Utah State on the road on Wednesday.
Wisco. receiver charged in double-homicide
CHICAGO — A former University of Wisconsin football player who is the brother of a standout in the 2011 Super Bowl surrendered to Chicago police on Saturday in connection with the deaths of two people who were found with gunshot wounds on a road in Janesville, Wisconsin.
Marcus Randle El, 33, turned himself in Saturday afternoon and was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, Janesville Lt. Charles Aagaard said at a news conference. Officers from the department were in Chicago during the surrender, he said.
A motorist found 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester and 27-year-old Brittany McAdory suffering from multiple gunshot early Monday afternoon. They were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Randle El was accused of taking their SUV, which was found in Justice, Illinois, about 30 miles northwest of Randle El’s hometown of Homewood, Illinois.
Randle El’s brother, Antwaan Randle El, was a star quarterback at the University of Indiana and spent nine years with the NFL, including as a receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a standout in their Super Bowl victory. He is currently a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ coaching staff.
Aagaard said video from early that morning at the T.A. Express gas station showed the two victims leaving in the SUV. He said the investigation had turned up evidence that Randle El was in the area at that time and had planned to meet them.
Illinois Department of Corrections records show Randle El was released from jail on parole in October 2018 after serving time for an incident in 2014 in which he abducted his daughter at gunpoint, WMTV reported.
Randle El played wide receiver for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2004 to 2007.
In 2005, he was charged with battery involving a woman on campus and was arrested for battery again later that year after punching a teammate, the TV station reported. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation and ordered to complete anger management.
Minor leagues: Player raises shouldn’t result in contraction
NEW YORK — Minor League Baseball says planned salary raises for its players in 2021 paid by Major League Baseball should not lead to contraction, and it has sent a proposal to MLB as part of negotiations for a new agreement between the levels.
The commissioner’s office sent a memo, obtained by The Associated Press, to all 30 teams Friday announcing wage bumps for minor league players between 38% and 72%.
The raises come as MLB is negotiating with the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the governing body of the minors, to replace the Professional Baseball Agreement that expires after the 2020 seasons. MLB proposed cutting 42 of the 160 required affiliated teams during those talks, a plan criticized by minor league team owners, fans and politicians.
MiLB said in a statement Saturday it “fully supports MLB’s decision to raise the pay rates for players in affiliated Minor League Baseball” but added it “believes MLB can afford these salary increases without reducing the number of players by 25 percent.
“We have provided MLB with a specific proposal on how we can work together to ensure improvements to older facilities and reduce travel between series through limited realignment. We look forward to continued good faith negotiations with our colleagues at MLB and our principal goal remains to preserve Minor League Baseball in as many communities as possible.”
Minor league player salaries are paid entirely by MLB teams. Commissioner Rob Manfred said at the winter meetings in December that the league would like MiLB to share some of the costs associated with “player-related improvements.”
MLB has voiced frustration that bargaining stalled following that proposal and has urged the NAPBL to resume negotiations and “commit to working in good faith toward a better, more modern working agreement for our two leagues.” The sides are scheduled to meet next week.
Response from minor league players to news of the wage increases was largely positive. Concern remains that the raises — which will bring minimum salaries to between $4,800 and $14,000 per season, depending on the level — may not be enough to help players fully address issues around housing, nutrition and training hours sacrificed in the offseason as they take on other jobs.
Anxiety also remains that the raises could be a precursor to a reduction in affiliates.
“What does it mean for us? I’m not sure,” said Jeremy Wolf, a former minor league player who founded More Than Baseball prior to last season. His organization raises funds and provides other services for minor league players, including assistance with housing, equipment, food and post-baseball plans.
The group has also tried to provide some level of representation for minor league players, who are not eligible for the major league players’ union unless they are placed on a 40-man roster by a big league team.
“I do know that what we’re doing for the game is incredibly important,” Wolf told The Associated Press. “We’re showing that minor leaguers have value. That baseball has value. In the middle of all of the problems within baseball, we’re that bright spot bringing the game back to people and communities that love and want it to thrive.
“The owners are going to do what they’re going to do, but as long as we make sure players have a voice in all of this, we’re doing our job.”
