Roughriders Vs. Premiere
Buy Now

Seth Petersen catches a throw from right field, turning a double play Saturday during a Hladky Memorial Tournament game against Premier West at Hladky Memorial Stadium in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

The Gillette Roughriders finished fourth in the Hladky Tournament after blowing a two-run lead in the final inning of the game to Gallatin Valley Outlaws on Sunday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.