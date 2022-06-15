The Gillette Community College District trustees unanimously approved their inaugural $16 million budget Wednesday in the college’s Tech Center board room.
The budget — the board's first since separating from the Northern Wyoming Community College District — includes roughly $580,000 for the return of men's soccer, women's soccer, men's basketball, women's basketball and the Energy City Voices. The budget also includes the introduction of volleyball for the first time.
Janell Oberlander, the interim president of the district, said the next step for the college will be to hire an athletic director. The athletic director would hire coaches who would begin working early next year.
The teams will play in the same conference they competed in prior to the split, the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region IX district in Division I.
The budget also includes making the head coach for the rodeo team a full-time position again, Oberlander said. When all athletic programs aside from rodeo were cut in 2020, the job was made a part-time position.
Fall 2023 marks the earliest potential return of team competition.
