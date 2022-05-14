Girls hockey has come a long way since Alexis Poppleton first laced up ice skates 11 years ago.
For a large portion of her playing career, Poppleton has played on local boys hockey teams. She played on the Gillette Grizzlies high school boys hockey team her freshman and sophomore years in high school.
It wasn’t until her sophomore year at Thunder Basin High School that she made the transition to playing girls hockey for Team Colorado. That first season, she played for both the Grizzlies and Team Colorado.
Because of Wyoming’s small market for hockey — specifically for girls hockey — Poppleton decided to try out for Team Colorado in order to further challenge herself. She was invited to tryout after impressing the Team Colorado coaches while she was playing for Team Wyoming.
Her first season in Colorado involved driving to Denver almost every single weekend. It was a big commitment for both Poppleton and her mother Tammi.
“She was at the top of what she could do here in terms of hockey in Wyoming,” Tammi said. “To go play for Team Colorado was just a step up into more advanced hockey.”
In her second season playing for Team Colorado, Tammi decided to move her daughter in with a billet family in Colorado full-time. Poppleton maintained her enrollment at Thunder Basin by taking her high school classes online.
“That was the scariest part of her playing hockey at that level was finding a family that was a good fit,” Tammi said. “We had to find someone that we were willing to let our 16-year-old girl to go live with.”
After some searching, Poppleton eventually moved in with a fellow Team Colorado teammate and her family.
Poppleton was the only girl from Wyoming during her first two years playing for Team Colorado. In fact, for two seasons she was the only girl on the team from another state.
The Thunder Basin senior just finished up her third year playing for Team Colorado. Poppleton will now transition to playing for the Dallas Stars Elite 19U AAA hockey team in Texas after making the team earlier this year.
“I’m really excited about it,” Poppleton said. “It’s a higher level of hockey and over the years I’ve really liked how competitive the AAA level is. I’m super excited to play for Dallas.”
A big draw for playing with the Stars — who are affiliated with the Dallas Stars professional team in the NHL — is the potential to continue playing hockey in college. The Stars are a traveling team in the highest youth level of hockey that play in 10-11 tournaments each year in cities all over the country.
Poppleton will play in tournaments in big markets like Florida, Detroit, Toronto, Boston and New York during her first year with the Stars. The exposure could give her a potential avenue to continue her hockey career in college down the road.
With her roster spot on the Stars now secured, Poppleton has been able to reflect on how grateful she is for all the coaches in both Wyoming and Colorado who were able to push her to keep getting better on the ice.
She’s also been able to reflect on how much a little hard work and perseverance can do.
“You really have to be determined and you have to push yourself to be as good as you can be,” Poppleton said. “It’s hard to get noticed here because it’s not a big hockey community in Wyoming.
“You have to constantly push yourself to get as good as those kids in the towns where there are scouts and more opportunities. You have to find different travel teams and you have to get yourself out to places. At the end of the day you just have to be really determined and a hard worker.”
Tammi has grown prouder and prouder of her daughter as the years have gone by. Poppleton’s drive to follow her dreams despite girls hockey being constantly overlooked has set a great example for younger female players in the state.
“Wyoming is a smaller hockey market but just because these kids live in Wyoming doesn’t mean they can’t follow their dreams to go play hockey,” Tammi said. “These kids can accomplish anything. Don’t ever think that just because it’s Wyoming that you can’t reach your dreams and go play hockey at a higher level.”
Poppleton’s favorite part about playing hockey is how demanding the sport is both physically and mentally. Her ability to grow as a player on the ice has led her to becoming a better person off of it as well.
“Hockey for me is one of the most difficult sports to play,” Poppleton said. “It takes hard work and dedication to become a good player. The people I’ve grown up with playing with and the coaches that I grew up playing for all believed in me. They’ve always been there for me.”
Poppleton will stay in Gillette and enroll in general education classes at Gillette College for her first hockey season out of high school. She will play in her first tournament with the Stars this summer in Boston.
“I grew up playing boys hockey and always played on the boys teams,” Poppleton said. “I’m excited. Girls hockey has definitely grown and it’s getting bigger and bigger. There’s more recruiting for girls and now it’s not just classified as a boys sport. There’s just more opportunities for girls to play.
