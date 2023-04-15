TBHS Golf
Thunder Basin's Drake Schillinger hits a ball on a virtual fairway Thursday, March 30, 2023 as the school's golf team practices at Wyo Hitting in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

Thunder Basin's girls golf team finished third in the Douglas Invite on Friday, the first invite of the spring season.

