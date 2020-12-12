The Campbell County High School boys basketball team earned another dominating win in the Re-Max Basketball Tournament with a 78-38 win at home over Evanston Saturday afternoon.
Senior Luke Hladky was the team's highest scorer with 26 points, with senior Jefferson Neary adding 14 points in the contest.
The Camels got off to an early lead of 24-7 going into the second quarter, dominating Evanston on both sides of the ball. Campbell County led the entire game after Neary scored the opening basketball of the game in the first quarter.
Campbell County was ranked No. 5 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media basketball preseason rankings and are playing with a chip on their shoulders, improving to a 2-0 record after the opening weekend of the season. Through the Re-Max Basketball Tournament, CCHS combined for 168 points in two games.
The Camels will rest up before traveling to Green River for the Flaming Forge Classic basketball tournament Friday and Saturday.
