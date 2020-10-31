Close volleyball matches tend to be back-and-forth affairs.
Thursday’s first-round regional matchup between Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools was anything but. It was a streaky match the Bolts walked away from with a 3-1 victory.
The loss ended the Camels’ hopes of making the state tournament next weekend in Casper. It also guaranteed the Bolts a spot at state.
Thunder Basin went into the first regional match without head coach Winnett Martin after she tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Assistant coach John Bayles took over the head coaching responsibilities while Martin and her husband watched the game from their couch at home.
“I love playoff time, I truly love it. I thrive in that environment,” Martin said. “Tonight watching on my computer on the couch was the most stressful thing I’ve ever done.
“I was helpless. All you can do is helplessly watch.”
Thursday was the third and final meeting between the two Gillette schools this season. The first two matches in the regular season both went to five sets with the Bolts winning both.
Match recap
Campbell County came out with fire in the first set of the match. While the Camels came into the regional tournament as the No. 3 seed with a 1-5 conference record, they played like a playoff team early on.
Thunder Basin battled in the first set and forced the win-by-two rule tied at 24. The Camels responded with two straight points to take the first set 26-24.
Even without their head coach on the bench, the Bolts didn’t look back. The second set was close at 16-14 before the Camels went on a six-point streak to bring the score to 22-14.
The Bolts answered with a 10-point steak of their own, bringing the set to 24-22 in Thunder Basin’s favor before closing out 25-23 to even the match at a game each.
The third set consisted of even more streaks. The Camels went on a five-point swing and the Bolts reversed it with another 10-point streak of their own. Four more points in a row for the Camels was followed by five for the Bolts.
Ultimately, the Bolts had the last streak to win 25-19.
With their backs against the wall, the Camels fought for their season in the fourth game. Down 14-7 at one point, Campbell County battled back to bring the deciding game down to the wire.
The Camels took the lead at 19-18, but the Bolts had the last streak, outscoring CCHS down the stretch to win 25-21 and close the match at 3-1.
The Camels ended the season with a 6-12 record while the Bolts (16-3) will move on as the No. 2 seed out of the East in the cross-quadrant portion of the regional tournament.
Thunder Basin moves on
The Bolts will enter the cross-quad regional tournament Saturday as the Northeast No. 2 seed after losing to Kelly Walsh. The Trojans clinched the No. 1 seed.
While all teams participating in the cross-quad competition will make the state tournament, matches Saturday will determine seeding.
The Bolts will play Laramie in the first round at noon in Casper. Laramie (19-0) is the No. 1-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings.
“It’s playoff time. You want to beat everybody,” Martin said. “You’re going to have to beat everybody if you want to win it all, so it doesn’t matter who you play.
“The importance of this weekend is it opens you up for the following weekend.”
The Bolts could potentially rematch Kelly Walsh on Saturday, which would be the third time the teams would play in the last week.
“There’s a lot of flaws in this year’s bracket and it feels like they’re rushing everything. They’re trying to do everything in one day,” Martin said. “Every other sport, they didn’t change anything with them and I think a lot of kids are being denied opportunities because of COVID.”
While sports like tennis, golf, swimming and diving and football have had limited changes to playoff formats this year due to COVID-19, volleyball has faced a completely revamped playoff format that has left one Gillette high school team out of the mix.
“Unfortunately, us beating (Campbell County) knocks them out,” Martin said. “I think they would be going to state if it was a normal year with a normal regional tournament. Campbell County is a quality team and I think they’re a playoff team.”
Camels stay home
Campbell County had a long two-hour bus ride home from Casper after losing to Thunder Basin on Thursday, said coach Marcy Befus.
“I had a good feeling going into (Thursday) and I thought the girls came out and competed,” Befus said. “It’s frustrating and it’s hard and it’s sad.”
The Camels had four seniors who played their last match in the Campbell County purple and gold Thursday night. It’s for them Befus feels the most emotion.
“Those seniors weren’t ready to be done,” Befus said. “They could have folded earlier in the season because we had a losing record. That’s when it gets hard to show up to practice every day.
“I appreciate them for continuing to show up. They all brought something different to the table and they all had big hearts. They were team players from start to finish. They kind of set the tone for expectations in the program.”
Campbell County senior Taylor Fischer said it was an emotional loss for the team and its four seniors.
“It was really upsetting and it was an emotional one in the locker room just because we knew that was it for us,” Fischer said. “We knew that it was the last time we’d ever play together.”
Looking back on her four years in the CCHS volleyball program, Fischer said she wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.
“It’s really taught me a lot of things, like how to be a leader and how to keep pushing when times are tough,” Fischer said. “I think the best thing that I’ve gotten out of it was the friendships that will stick with me for many, many years.
“I always knew I had people that would back me up.”
The loss and another missed state tournament this year has lit a fire under Befus and the players who will return next year, she said.
“Some teams rebuild and some reload. We’ve kind of been rebuilding and I think that’s going to change,” Befus said. “I’m tired of being the team that doesn’t go to state. It’s time to change that.”
