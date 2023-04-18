Thunder Basin High School's bats appeared and made a loud statement as the Bolts swept Campbell County High School 17-2 and 17-8 in a two-game series on Tuesday.
After Friday's two losses to Cheyenne East High School, the Bolts couldn't string hits together as the offense sputtered. Thunder Basin of Friday was a completely different team than Thunder Basin of Tuesday.
Game 1
Thunder Basin started the first game with two runs at the top of the first inning as senior outfielder Emma Kimberling and junior Macie Selfors ran home on a triple and a ground out to third, respectfully.
On defense, the Bolts had what coach Doug Cox called their best defensive performance. It started with quickly retiring the Camels after four batters. The game started to get out of hand when Kimberling hit a two-run home run in the second. The lead was only four, but the momentum and the energy from the Bolts' dugout was unmatched.
The Camels responded with a run of their own as Bayley Gray's RBI single brought Jadeyn Snyder home. The Camels got on the board but were quickly thrown back on defense.
In the third, the Bolts turned the game into a blowout. Five runs were scored, starting with a home run by senior infielder Lauren O'Loughlin. The play was followed up with a grand slam four at bats later from sophomore outfielder Kalissa Terrell.
The Camels scored again in the bottom of the third, but the lone RBI single from Avery Gray was not enough. The Bolts followed it up with six more runs. No home runs were hit in this inning as Thunder Basin manufactured more runs in small ball. The Bolts added two more in the fifth and held the Camels from scoring to complete the 17-2 dominating win.
Game 2
Campbell County High School fought back in the non-conference game, but were still unable to hold Thunder Basin down for long.
The Bolts did score first, but left the first inning down 4-1. The tide quickly changed back in favor of Thunder Basin. The team scored nine runs, the first six coming through errors on the Camels' defense and RBI with the final three coming in a Kalissa Terrell three-run home run. It was her second homer of the night, both bringing in at least three runs.
Sophomore Allie Rodgers stepped in as pitcher for the Bolts and retired the side. In her two innings pitched, she allowed one walk and no hits.
The Camels found some life late in the fourth inning but not after the Bolts had already added four more runs. The inning ended with the Camels having cut the 13-run lead to nine, but the Bolts still led 17-8. In the top of the fifth, the game was called as time ran out.
Terrell finished 4-7 on the night including 2-3 in the first match. Eight of nine batters in the first game recorded a hit and seven of 11 got a hit in game 2.
While the Bolts' bats were stars of the show, the team had great defensive performances. Rodgers had a dominant two-inning pitching performance and Ella Partlow controlled the circle in the first game, allowing seven hits to four strikeouts in five innings.
The Camels couldn't seem to figure things out and had an uncharacteristic performance in the circle.
Both teams will host Wheatland High School later this week. The Bolts will be first on Thursday and the Camels will be second on Friday.
