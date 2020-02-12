Due to weather conditions, the Gillette College women's and men's basketball teams have rescheduled their games against Sheridan College that were initially set for Wednesday night at Sheridan College, according to their official Twitter accounts and athletic director Richard Hall.
The women will play at 5:30 p.m., and the men will play at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Sheridan College.
The Pronghorn women are ranked No. 21 in the country with a 23-3 overall record. The General women are 15-10 this season, and they lost to the Pronghorns 99-84 in the their only game this season.
The Pronghorn men are 21-4 overall this season, while the General men are 18-8. The Pronghorns defeated the Generals 94-79 in their first match up of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.