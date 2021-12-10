Behind Lutgen, Camels show passion and mental toughness

Going into the year, the main focus for the Campbell County High School girls basketball team was toughness.
That toughness — both mental and physical — was on full display during Thursday’s season-opener with St. Thomas More of South Dakota.
The Camels started the REMAX/Gillette Invite preseason tournament against one of South Dakota’s most successful girls basketball programs. Last year’s Cavaliers lost just two games and had the Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year in Haleigh Timmer.
It was an early test for Braidi Lutgen, who was coaching in her first game at her alma mater. Lutgen took over for longtime coach Mitch Holst in the summer and was starting her journey of leaving her own mark on Campbell County’s program.
The season-opening test of facing St. Thomas More revealed a lot of things. The Camels still have a lot to work out in terms of full-court defense and offensive shot selection. It showed Campbell County is a young team that will rely on more than jump shots and fast breaks.
But most importantly, Thursday’s game showed the Camels have already bought into Lutgen’s new system.
Down 44-39 going into the fourth quarter, Campbell County held its own, clawing back and keeping the game within reach to eventually take the South Dakota powerhouse to overtime. Tied 51-51 in the extra period, the Camels battled but eventually fell in the final seconds 60-58.
Despite the loss, the Camels showed a sense of togetherness that will only continue to grow as the season goes along, Lutgen said.
“It was good to see a group of girls that love to compete,” Lutgen said. “They all stepped up during pressure situations. We have a long ways to go but I’m very happy with where we’re at right now.”
Lutgen is no stranger to coaching at the varsity level. She was Thunder Basin’s first girls basketball coach when the school opened in 2017 and won a state title with the Bolts in 2019 before stepping down last year.
With only one senior on this year’s team in Maddie Jacobson, the Camels saw a handful of underclassmen step up while playing their first varsity minutes of their career. Freshmen Erika Martinez and Kaylie Neary both stepped into big roles against St. Thomas More and Lutgen expects those roles to continue to grow as the season goes along.
Junior Madison Robertson led the team with 13 points, with junior Millie Riss and Neary adding 12 points apiece.
The most satisfying part of her first game as the Camels’ coach was seeing her team continue to battle despite trailing the majority of the second half. Late in the fourth quarter, Martinez was fouled hard by a St. Thomas More player. Robertson immediately stepped in to defend her teammate.
“They’re tough and they have each other’s back,” Lutgen said. “It’ll be a fun team to go to war with for sure.”
The early clash with a team like St. Thomas More gives Lutgen and the rest of her staff a good understanding of what the team still needs to work on in practice going forward.
The Camels will play at 6 p.m. tonight against Evanston.
Campbell County will close out the REMAX/Gillette Invite against Cody at noon Saturday at CCHS.
