The Campbell County High School indoor track team had another strong showing this weekend with the girls team winning six events and the boys winning five at the Campbell County Invite on Saturday in the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
The Camel girls were coming off a team title from last weekend's Natrona Invite and are the defending state champions from a year ago. The Camel boys finished second as a team last weekend in Casper.
No team scores were taken at this weekend's Campbell County Invite but that didn't stop the Camels from aiming for the top of the podium.
Senior Sydalee Brown won three events for the girls team. Brown won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.39 seconds, the 200-meter run with a time of 26.62 and the triple jump with a distance of 33 feet, 4 inches.
Other individual winners for the Camels included McKenna Hayes in the shot put with a throw of 40-10 and Nyomi Moore in the long jump with a distance of 17-10.25.
Brown and Moore were also a part of the champion 4x200-meter relay team with Aja Roberts and Charlotte Marasco with a time of 1 minute, 49.50 seconds. Moore finished in second behind Brown in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.58.
Campbell County's team of Madison Edwards, Ashley McNalley, Reese Dorr and Aubry DeWine finished second in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:55.65. Charlotte Marasco finished second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.81.
The team of Aubry DeWine, Averi DeWine, Marasco and Roberts finished second in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:30.24 and the team of Madison Melinkovich, Kendra Jensen, Makeelie Hink and Dayanara Sanchez finished second in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 11:32.46. Aubry DeWine also finished second in the long jump with a distance of 16-4.
For the Thunder Basin girls, Rylee Brandon finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.84 and the team of Brandon, Emelyn Schlekeway, Raianna Pownall and Chloe Crabtree finished second in the 1600-meter sprint medley with a time of 4:33.98.
Thunder Basin's Katelyn Mansheim finished third in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.36.
On the boys side, the Camels won four individual events and one relay. Senior Remar Pitter won the 200-meter run with a time of 23.60 and the long jump with a distance of 22-8.75. Senior Branden Werkele won the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.60 and senior Braik Hurm won the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:19.30.
Campbell County's team of Werkele, Hurm, Brady Tompkins and Jon Garibay won the 1600-meter sprint medley relay with a time of 3:48.74.
For Thunder Basin, Steven Mansheim finished third in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.28.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will return to the track next weekend for the Basin Nation meet Friday at the Field House.
