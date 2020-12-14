The Gillette Wild swept the Yellowstone Quake 2-1 and 7-3 at Spirit Hall Ice Arena this past weekend.
Forwards Austin Newson and George Stilson scored the Wild's two goals Friday night while Tristan Baker recorded a pair of assists. Cole Wheaton got the win in net with 26 saves on 27 shots.
The Wild offense exploded Saturday night by scoring seven goals against the Quake, led by Declan Young's five-point performance. Young tallied three goals and two assists while Brock Trboyevich added two assists in the contest.
Goaltender Liam Scott was victorious in net, saving 24 of the Quake's 27 shots on the night.
The Wild improved to 11-5-1-1 and are on a four-game win streak, moving up to the No. 3 slot in the Frontier Division.
Gillette will host the Great Falls Americans at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
