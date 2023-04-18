Haiden Thompson has always been around animals. Both of her parents have lived on ranches and she grew up on one too.
With her upbringing, Thompson was on a horse any chance that she had. She mostly had cattle around her but managed to ride horses often. It’s always been a big part of her life.
The animals are how Thompson first got into rodeo. She started as a kid and competed all through high school. It was the only sport that she did, and she got really good at it.
Now Thompson is dominating the college rodeo scene with Gillette College. She is a leading factor in the Pronghorns women’s team, leading the region and ranking well in several events nationally. Thompson is first in the nation in the women’s all-around and goat tying and seventh in breakaway roping. Her favorite event depends on the day. They all have a special place in her heart.
As a whole, the women’s rodeo team is first in the region and second in the nation in points, just behind Treasure Valley Community College. The women’s team is mostly freshmen, which has been a unique, special experience for Thompson.
“We know we have each other’s back, no matter what,” Thompson said. “At the end of the day, we all want each other to win, so we’re going to push each other to be the best. I love it.”
Thompson could’ve picked anywhere she wanted to go to compete in college rodeo. She graduated as the No. 1 recruit in the country. Initially, Thompson wanted to go somewhere south. Instead, she found herself farther north after talking to Gillette College rodeo coach Will LaDuke. The opportunity was too good to pass up.
“I’ve always liked the program Will has had and he’s always had good teams,” Thompson said. “I’ve known Will forever. (Gillette) is not far from my parents and it all just worked out in my favor.”
Thompson attributes much of her success to her four-legged teammates. The relationship between the rider and her horses is unique to rodeo. The horses are thought of as teammates, and can help achieve or disrupt success like any teammate. But Thompson has seen these teammates grow up for their entire lives. She’s cared for, taught, nurtured and trained for years.
Thompson and the horses have progressed from bucking every time she got off to dominating events. She isn’t just the nation’s all-around and goat tying leader, her horses are too. It makes those wins sweeter for Thompson knowing not just how far she has come, but how far the horses have come.
“We all truly love our animals and we definitely take the best possible care because they’re more than teammates. They’re family,” Thompson said.
Gillette College had the week off after the Colorado State University rodeo on March 31 and the Casper College rodeo on April 14. In that time, Haiden had a chance to relax and take care of her horses.
The love for her horses drives her and her teammates. They have a lot of reasons to want to finish strong and win the last two rodeos of the season. They all know what their potential is and they are ready to seize it.
LaDuke said prior to the spring season that he wants the women’s team to not be content with making it to the short round but to push to win every event.
Thompson feels the same way. She wants to see the team build upon their first-place lead in the region through the remainder of the season. The Pronghorns expect to dominate through the region to the college finals in June.
The last rodeo of the regular season will be in Laramie hosted by the University of Wyoming. The team will have another week off before making the trip south on April 27.
