The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team earned a tough win over Westside (Idaho) to improve to 4-0 on the season Saturday afternoon. The Bolts were a perfect 2-0 at the Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament in Green River/Rock Springs this weekend.
The Bolts got off to a big lead early, heading into the locker room with a 39-21 lead at halftime. Westside battled back in the third quarter and was able to tie the game going into the fourth quarter, but Thunder Basin shot lights out to seal the victory for the No. 3-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media basketball rankings.
Juniors McKale Holte and Deegan Williams led the team in scoring with 23 and 20 respectively. In the two games the Bolts played this weekend, Williams dropped a total of 58 points.
Ethan Cox added nine points on three successful 3-pointers and junior Ryan Baker also had eight points with two 3s and a pair of free throws.
With an undefeated record still intact, the Bolts will next compete at the I-90 Challenge Basketball Tournament in South Dakota. Thunder Basin will start with a matchup against Yankton at 7 p.m. Dec. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.