Local sports calendar
Thursday
Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Campbell County and Sturgis (Triangular), 6/7 p.m.
Friday
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming, dual meet invitational, 5 p.m.
Campbell County girls basketball at Casper-Natrona, 6 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball at Natrona, 7:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Butte Cobras, 7:05 p.m.
Campbell County wrestling at Chadron Invite, TBA
Campbell County indoor track at Laramie, TBA
Saturday
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming, dual meet invitational, 9 a.m.
Campbell County girls basketball vs. Sheridan, 1 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball vs. Sheridan, 2:30 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball at Laramie County Community College, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Laramie County Community College, 5 p.m.
Thunder Basin girls basketball vs. Casper-Natrona, 3 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball vs. Natrona, 4:30 p.m.
GHA 18U boys at Cheyenne, 4:15 p.m.
GHA 19U girls at Pinedale, 5:30 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Butte Cobras, 7:05 p.m.
Campbell County wrestling at Chadron Invite, TBA
Campbell County indoor track, Gillette Invite, TBA
Sunday
GHA 19U girls at Pinedale, 8 a.m.
GHA 18U boys at Cheyenne, 8:45 a.m.
Tuesday
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Sheridan, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Gillette College women’s basketball vs. Western Wyoming Community College, 5:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Western Wyoming Community College, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 30
Campbell County wrestling at Worland, TBA
Jan. 31
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Laramie Pre-Invite, 3 p.m.
Campbell County girls basketball vs. Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball vs. Thunder Basin, 7:30 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Missoula Junior Bruins, 7:05 p.m.
GHA 18U boys vs. Sheridan, 7:15 p.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin wrestling at Ron Thon Invite (Riverton), TBA
Feb. 1
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Laramie Invite, 8 a.m.
GHA 18U boys vs. Sheridan, 10:45 a.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball at Central Wyoming College, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Central Wyoming College, 4 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Missoula Junior Bruins, 7:05 p.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin wrestling at Ron Thon Invite (Riverton), TBA
Campbell County indoor track at Cheyenne Central, TBA
Feb. 4
Campbell County wrestling vs. Rapid City Central, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5
Gillette College women’s basketball vs. Casper College, 5:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Casper College, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7
Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Cheyenne South, 4 p.m.
Campbell County wrestling vs. Cheyenne South 6 p.m.
GHA 19U girls vs. Pinedale, 6:30 p.m.
Campbell County girls basketball at Laramie, 7 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Cheyenne South, 7 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball at Cheyenne South, 7 p.m.
GHA 18U boys at Park County, 7:00 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Helena Bighorns, 7:05 p.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Conference, Campbell County Aquatic Center, TBA
Feb. 8
GHA 19U girls vs. Pinedale, 8:30 a.m.
Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Cheyenne Central, 9 a.m.
GHA 18U boys at Park County, 10 a.m.
Campbell County wrestling vs. Cheyenne East, 10 a.m.
Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Cheyenne East, 11 a.m.
Campbell County wrestling vs. Cheyenne Central, noon
Campbell County girls basketball at Cheyenne South, 1 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball at Cheyenne South, 1 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball at Laramie, 1 p.m.
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Laramie, 1 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball at Northwest College, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Northwest College, 4 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Helena Bighorns, 7:05 p.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Conference, Campbell County Aquatic Center, TBA
Campbell County indoor track at Natrona Invite, TBA
Feb. 11
Campbell County wrestling at Douglas, 7 p.m.
Feb. 12
Gillette College women’s basketball at Sheridan College, 5:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Sheridan College, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 13
Campbell County indoor track at Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, TBA
Feb. 14
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming last chance meet, 4 p.m.
Campbell County girls basketball vs. Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball vs. Cheyenne East, 7:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin girls basketball vs. Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball vs. Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Bozeman Icedogs, 7:05 p.m.
Campbell County indoor track at Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, TBA
Feb. 15
Thunder Basin girls basketball vs. Cheyenne East, noon
Thunder Basin boys basketball vs. Cheyenne East, 1:30 p.m.
Campbell County girls basketball vs. Cheyenne Central, 1 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball vs. Cheyenne Central, 2:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Sheridan, 2 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball vs. Laramie County Community College, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Laramie County Community College, 5 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Bozeman Icedogs, 7:05 p.m.
Campbell County indoor track at Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, TBA
Feb. 19
Gillette College women’s basketball at Casper College, 5:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Casper College, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Casper-Natrona, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball at Casper-Natrona, 6 p.m.
Feb. 21
Campbell County girls basketball at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Sheridan Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
Regional wrestling, TBA
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at state meet, Laramie, TBA
Campbell County and Thunder Basin indoor track (Basin Nation) at Campbell County Recreation Center, TBA
GHA girls 19U hockey state tournament in Park County, TBA
Feb. 22
Campbell County girls basketball vs. Natrona County, 1 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball vs. Natrona County, 2:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin girls basketball vs. Sheridan, 1 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball vs. Sheridan, 2:30 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball vs. Eastern Wyoming College, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Eastern Wyoming College, 5 p.m.
Regional wrestling, TBA
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at state meet, Laramie, TBA
GHA girls 19U hockey state tournament in Park County, TBA
Feb. 23
GHA girls 19U hockey state tournament in Park County, TBA
