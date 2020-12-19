After starting the annual Pat Weede Wrestling Tournament 2-1, the Campbell County High School wrestling team went 0-3 on the second day of competition Saturday.
The Camels fell to Scottsbluff (Nebraska) 43-36, Green River 46-36 and Natrona County 55-24 to end the tournament with a 2-4 dual record.
Against Scottsbluff, Camels' Cohen Granzer (182 pounds) and Colter Rankin (285 pounds) both won by fall. Wrestling against Green River, Lucas Hill (132 pounds), Alex Eisenbraun (138 pounds) and Blake Harding (145 pounds) all beat their opponents by fall while Darron Provost (113 pounds) won by medical forfeit.
In Campbell County's final dual of the weekend, Cohen Granzer (182 pounds), Rankin and Provost all won by fall over Natrona County.
The Camels will have a long break through the holidays before returning to competition at the Shane Shatto Invite starting Jan. 8 in Douglas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.