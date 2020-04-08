The College National Finals Rodeo scheduled in Casper for June 14-20 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made “with very heavy hearts,” according to a press release.
“As everyone involved with this event can testify, this is not the outcome we were hoping for, but public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic is our most important concern,” the CNFR said in the Wednesday morning release.
“We know that every student athlete, coach, school administrator, parent and fan grieves the loss of this special event,” it said. “This is devastating for all of us, but mostly for the (National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association) athletes. We share your grief. This is unprecedented.”
