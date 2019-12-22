It was a two-horse race at Saturday’s boys swimming and diving invite in Casper. Cheyenne Central won, while Kelly Walsh took second at its home meet.
Thunder Basin High School came in third, while Campbell County finished sixth. There was only one winner from one winner from either Gillette team and that came on the diving board.
TBHS sophomore Isaiah Halliburton didn’t have enough practices to compete until this weekend and he started his campaign with a convincing win. It was Halliburton with 234.90 points and then everybody else. The Bolts’ Carson Parker took second with 181.75 points.
Thunder Basin also had a couple third-place finishes. Junior Caleb Carsrud finished third in the 100-yard freestyle in 51.29 seconds and also placed fifth in the 50 freestyle.
Senior Landon Hoffman took third in the 100 butterfly in 1 minutes 2.19 seconds. The other individual point scorer for the Bolts was Eric Thompson, who took fifth in the 200 freestyle.
Campbell County also had a couple top finishes. Eli Andrews led the way as a runner up in the 500 freestyle, clocking in at 5:30.40, and also taking fourth in the 200 freestyle. Nate King was the other individual point scorer, placing fourth in the 100 freestyle and eighth in the 50 free.
