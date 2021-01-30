The Campbell County High School wrestling team was swept in three duals Friday night, losing to Star Valley 69-12, Worland 63-18 and Cody 44-36.
In the Camels dual against Cody, Colt Welsh (120 pounds), Alex Eisenbraun (138 pounds) and Colter Rankin (285 pounds) all won by pin against their opponents.
Against Worland, Lucas Hill (132 pounds), Hunter Henderson (160 pounds) and Rankin all won by pin. Hill and Rankin were the lone Camels to win by pin in Campbell County's dual against Star Valley.
In the week five rankings on wyowrestling.com, the Camels have five wrestlers ranked in the top-7 of their weight class in Class 4A. Colt Welsh is ranked No. 2 at 120 pounds, Rankin is ranked No. 3 in heavyweight, Hill is ranked No. 4 at 132 pounds, Darron Provost is ranked No. 5 at 113 pounds and Hayden Welsh is ranked No. 7 at 106 pounds.
Next for Campbell County will be duals against Cheyenne South, Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central Friday and Saturday in Cheyenne.
