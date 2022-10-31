Thunder Basin senior Brooke Carroll spikes against blocks by Cheyenne Central sophomore Isabelle Kelly, left, and junior Ella Gillam during a regional tournament volleyball game at Cheyenne East high School on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Ella Gillam spikes against blocks by Thunder Basin freshman Piper Martin, left, and senior Guin Lee during a regional tournament volleyball game at Cheyenne East high School on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school volleyball teams travelled to Cheyenne for the 4A East Conference regional tournament over the weekend, where the Bolts came away with a state playoff berth while the Camels season came to an end.
The Bolts entered regionals as the No. 1 seed in the 4A Northeast conference quadrant and swept Cheyenne South in three sets Friday afternoon to advance to the semi-finals. The Bolts won the first set 25-17 and followed that up with 25-15 and 25-11 sets to claim the match 3-0.
