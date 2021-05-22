The Campbell County High School girls track team finished second as a team at the Class 4A Track and Field Championships in Casper over the weekend. The Camel boys finished fifth.
Thunder Basin's boys and girls teams both finished seventh. The Sheridan boys and Cheyenne Central girls won the team titles.
Campbell County had three individual state champions and one relay champion. Junior Sydalee Brown won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.71 seconds, senior Lauryn Love won the shot put with a throw of 46 feet, 11 inches and junior Remar Pitter won the long jump with a distance of 23-0.25.
The team of Nyomi Moore, Taylor Burch, Charlotte Marasco and Aja Roberts won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 50.12.
Thunder Basin had one individual state champion. Junior Gabby Mendoza won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.86. Mendoza nearly swept the hurdles events but finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.05 which was less than half a second off first place.
Other top finishers for Thunder Basin included a second place finish in the 400-meter dash by junior Isaiah Haliburton (49.5 seconds) and third place finishes by Andre Felton in the pole vault (14 feet) and Haliburton in the triple jump (43-8).
The Bolt girls team of Annakaye Pitter, Kailynne Fitzpatrick, Jayden Friedly and Gabby Drube placed third in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 50.84 while the team of Mendoza, Fitzpatrick, Friedly and Drube also finished third in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4 minutes, 11.33 seconds.
Junior Steven Mansheim finished fourth in both the 110-meter hurdles (15.85) and the 300-meter hurdles (41.67). Senior Kennedy Pulliam placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.90 while junior Rylee Brandon placed sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:24.61.
For Campbell County, three athletes placed second in individual events. Junior Nyomi Moore was second in the long jump with a distance of 18 feet, junior Brandon Werkele was second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.23, Brown was second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.46 and Love was second in the discus throw with a distance of 127-9.
The Camels placed third in six events during the state meet. Moore was third in both the 100-meter dash (13.02) and 200-meter dash (27.54), Werkele was third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.41 and sophomore Aja Roberts was third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.38.
The team of Firdan Keflinzein, Ian Carter, Angel Nava and Werkele finished third in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 43.38 and the team of Carter, Werkele, Isaac Mason and Gabe Gibson finished third in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:33.62.
Gibson also finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.88.
For team scores, the Sheridan boys won with 130.5 points. Behind the Broncs was Natrona County (82), Kelly Walsh (70), Star Valley (59), Campbell County (50.5), Cheyenne East (44.5), Thunder Basin (42), Laramie (41), Evanston (40), Cheyenne Central (35.5), Jackson (29), Cody (26), Green River (22), Rock Springs (17) and Riverton (13).
For the girls, Central won with a score of 85.5, followed by Campbell County (82), Kelly Walsh (80), Natrona County (62), Laramie (60), Sheridan (57), Thunder Basin (55.5), Cheyenne East (48), Jackson (43), Cody (35.5), Star Valley (23.5), Evanston (23), Cheyenne South (20), Riverton (13), Green River (10) and Rock Springs (4).
For more on the state track meet, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or read Tuesday's print edition.
