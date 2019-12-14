Thunder Basin wasted no time chasing some top competition on the mat to start the 2019-2020 season.
Thunder Basin placed seventh of 40 teams at at the Rapid City (South Dakota) Invitational, which featured teams from Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota and Nebraska. Six Bolts were wrestling in placing matches Saturday, with three in the finals.
The Bolts didn’t crown any individual champions, but had three second-place finishers in 152-pound senior Warren Carr, 285-pound senior Dalton McInerney and 145-pound junior Dylan Catlin.
Jeric Igo was the next best finisher, losing in the third-place match at 113 pounds to take fourth.
Sophomore Seamus Casey was sixth at 120 pounds, while Lane Catlin placed eighth at 195 pounds.
“The guys wrestled well. It was a pretty good showing for only having pretty much two weeks of practice,” TBHS coach Mikah Kadera said. “It’s good to go to possibly the toughest tournament we’ll see all year. … It exposes what we we’re really good at right now and what we need to work on.”
Carr’s lone loss over the weekend was a 3-1 decision in the title match. Before that, he won by major decision in the first round, by a pin in the second round and with a 9-6 decision in the semifinal.
Dylan Catlin had a similar path to the championship, winning by major decision and pin in the first two rounds. Then he won 8-5 decision in the semifinal before losing by the same score in the championship.
McInerney reached the final in typical style, quickly pinning his first four opponents. However, he got a taste of his own game in the title match and was pinned in 17 seconds.
Thunder Basin’s fourth-place finisher, Igo, started fast at the tournament. He won by major decision, by pin and in a tie-breaker to reach the semifinals, but lost the next two matches to take fourth place.
Casey, who took sixth at the tournament, went 3-3 over the weekend. Lane Catlin had the same record, but lost in an earlier round and finished eighth.
Kadera thought his team showed some positives with technique and positioning in the first action of the season. He also was pleasantly surprised with Thunder Basin’s cardio after just two weeks of practice.
He wants to see improvement out of certain positions, like when his wrestlers are on their bellies. Kadera also wants to see the Bolts close out periods better, which could’ve made a difference in multiple matches this weekend.
Overall, his takeaway from the opening weekend was very positive.
“With that effort, we’re going to go a long way this year,” Kadera said.
