Mark Klewicki had a tough decision to make.
The disc golf player from Rapid City, South Dakota, had to choose between going big and going home on a putt.
The cage was up on top of a small hill, a good distance away from Klewicki’s disc. He could go one of two ways. He could either try to sink the putt for a birdie, or make an approach throw and end up with an easy par.
Jason McKinney and Bryon Robb watched and offered encouragement as Klewicki contemplated.
“You going to go for the glory or play it safe?” Robb asked.
“I really want to take a chance on this,” Klewicki said.
The danger was that if he overshot it, it would likely roll down the hill and out of bounds, taking him from a birdie to a double bogey.
After a few seconds of silence, Klewicki decided to risk it all. He risked a short, high-arcing shot. It landed in the basket, and McKinney and Robb congratulated him.
“I normally miss those,” Klewicki said. “I can’t believe it. Those are usually my nemesis.”
Klewicki was just one of the dozens who participated in the sixth annual Matthew Sorenson Memorial Tournament on Saturday at Dalbey Memorial Park.
The event drew both skilled players and newcomers. And this was the tournament’s second year as a sanctioned Professional Disc Golf Association event.
It’s held in the memory of Sorensen, a local attorney, municipal judge and avid climber and disc golf player who died in a climbing accident at Devils Tower in 2017.
His wife, Jenny Sorenson, said her husband would be overjoyed to know that a disc golf tournament was being played in his memory.
“The word ‘delighted’ comes to mind,” she said Saturday. “Matt took a lot of joy in life, and this would just delight him to no end, it would bring him so much joy to see people coming together to play.”
Each year, the tournament has raised money for local families in crisis. Moving forward, the focus will be on a family in the education community.
Jenny, who works for the school district, has seen the struggle that educators face when unexpected medical emergencies come up. While teachers will often come together and raise money, it usually nets just a few hundred dollars.
So she had the idea that the tournament could be used to “help out those families even more,” she said.
This year’s recipient is Kaydie Merrill, a counselor at Paintbrush Elementary, who was diagnosed with an abdominal desmoid tumor. She went through a five-and-a-half hour surgery to remove the tumor, but complications came up and she had to be flown to UC Health in Denver.
She missed months of work due to surgeries, emergency room visits and hospital stays. Follow-up will include oncology visits and MRIs every four months for the next several years.
“Losing three months of work, that’s hard to recover from, so we wanted to do what we could to help their family in this tough time,” Jenny said.
Jenny said she never played disc golf with Matt.
“I never played, I was too frustrated because I couldn’t throw it as far,” she said.
When Matt played, Jenny came along with him, but as his caddy.
“Now I’m the resident cheerleader, meet-and-greeter, and I do much better at that than I do at actually playing disc golf,” she said.
Klewicki, who lives in Rapid City, has been coming to this tournament for the last three years. He’s been playing disc golf for 15 years, and he’s participated in a lot of competitive tournaments. He said the low-key nature of this tournament is what makes it so much fun.
“It’s probably one of the most casual and most fun events that I play in,” he said. “We always have a large group of players, and it’s a really fun event, no matter how good or bad you shoot, you always have fun. And it’s all going to a good cause. That’s what keeps you coming back.”
Robb has only been playing for a little more than a year, which came as a surprise to the other guys.
“This freakin’ new guy’s smoking me,” joked McKinney, who’s been playing for 32 years.
He even has a disc golf basket tattooed on his calf. He got it 10 years ago, “when I decided I wasn’t going to stop playing this game.”
Robb’s first experience with disc golf was at this very course on the Fourth of July last year. One month later, he participated in this tournament, and he’s been hooked ever since.
He said he enjoys the simplicity of the game.
“Anyone can play,” he said. “It takes skill, you got to learn it, but pretty much anybody can pick up a disc, show them the basic little throws, and they can be playing.”
And it doesn’t have the tee times or greens fees associated with the game of regular golf.
“It’s a pretty inexpensive sport to get into,” Klewicki said. “Except my wife asks me, ‘Why do you have four totes of discs?’”
“It becomes addictive, right?” Robb said.
“I’ve got my competition bag, plus a hundred,” McKinney added.
Disc golf is less about brute strength and more about the form and fundamentals, Robb said, making sure that all one’s body parts are in sync.
“You think you got to throw hard, that you really got to crank into one, and you don’t,” he said. “You really don’t. If you have good form, you don’t have to throw hard.”
Putting in disc golf is like bowling or shooting free throws, Klewicki said. It’s all about the follow through.
“I know when I don’t follow through, I’m not going to make the putt,” he said.
While McKinney, Klewicki and Robb were racking up birdies, other players in the tournament had set their goals much lower.
For Charlie Anderson, who was a close friend of Matt’s, the goal was simple.
“I hope to break par more than once,” he said.
It wasn’t totally out of the question. He’s gotten a birdie one time in his disc golf career.
Anderson went on many climbing trips with Matt, and on those trips, Matt would often bring his discs and look for a nearby course.
Anderson has played in the tournament every year since its inception, and he’s not sure if he’s gotten any better over the years.
“This event always makes me feel like it was just last year, it brings him near and dear to my heart, it really brings Matt alive,” Jenny said.
But as the year goes on, “it feels like it’s been forever since I last saw him.”
“As I look at old pictures from our trips to climb in Utah and do other things, it’s just like it was yesterday,” Anderson said.
“When you lose someone, time doesn’t feel as linear as it once did,” Jenny said. “This event makes him feel more alive than any other thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.